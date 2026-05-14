Botswana's Sprinting Success Story Faces Uncertain Future Amid Key Development Crisis

Botswana's rapid rise in sprinting success is now under threat due to challenges affecting its athlete development pipeline.

Botswana, a country with a population of just 2.5 million, credits its meteoric rise in men's sprinting to sustained investment in young athletes, though this progress now faces potential threats.

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The atmosphere at the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone was electric. In the final leg of the men's 4x400m relay, Collen Kebinatshipi powered past South Africa’s Zakithi Nene, securing a dramatic victory for Botswana.

This victory is the latest chapter in Botswana's stunning ascent in track and field. Tebogo's Olympic gold in Paris 2024 was the country's first-ever, and only its fourth medal of any kind.

The men's 4x400m relay team claimed silver, an improvement on their bronze from three years prior. At the 2025 Tokyo World Championships, Kebinatshipi won the individual 400m, and the relay team he anchored also struck gold.

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Botswana's Success Not an Accident

It is the result of years of investment in youth development. "I must thank the school sports programmes that we used to have, because basically all of the athletes that you are seeing, the youthful ones, are coming from that programme," said Mabua Mabua, CEO of the Botswana Athletics Association.

He also emphasised the strength of the local infrastructure. "All of the preparations for the team are done locally. Normally, people say: ‘No, they should go to Europe, the USA, for preparations’. It’s local coaches, a local environment."

A key initiative is the Botswana National Sports Commission's (BNSC) talent-spotting program, which covers 15 sports. One such program, "Re Ba Bona Ha" (Setswana for "We See Them Here"), is a coaching initiative for children aged five to 13.

Launched for football in 2002 and expanded to include athletics in 2008, it has been a crucial pipeline for talent. Frederick Kebadiretse, the BNSC’s sports development manager, noted that up to 300 children attended athletics sessions annually through the program, forging the champions of today on the dusty tracks of Gaborone.

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Botswana's Rise in Sprinting Facing Critical Challenge

However, a dispute between the government and teachers led to the suspension of the national school sports program in 2019, threatening the pipeline that has produced the nation's recent track stars.

Martin Mokgwathi, who chaired the world relays organising committee, warned that without a swift resolution, the country's athletic performance is set to decline. "The pipeline is not there," he said. "[Performance] will dip unless something is done very, very quickly."

This potential downturn comes after a period of remarkable achievement, built on a deliberate strategy of sports development.

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The nation has invested heavily in coaching, talent identification, and international competition, creating a fertile ground for champions.

Twice-yearly holiday camps have been used to scout older students for eight centres of sports excellence, established in 2011. These centres provide weekday and weekend training, selecting 30 to 40 students annually for athletics.