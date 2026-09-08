Ex-Sports PS Kirimi Kaberia and former FKF boss Nick Mwendwa during a past function. IMAGE/ The Star

Ex-Sports PS Kirimi Kaberia and former FKF boss Nick Mwendwa during a past function. IMAGE/ The Star

Nick Mwendwa Survives as ex-Sports PS and Five Others are Arrested Over Ksh330 Million CHAN Scandal

The former FKF boss was let off the hook after investigations into the loss of Ksh330 million aimed for CHAN 2018 narrowed down to ex-Ministry officials and a Spanish firm.

Former Sports Principal Secretary Peter Kirimi Kaberia and five other individuals have been arrested in connection with the alleged misappropriation of Ksh330 million intended for Kenya's preparations to host the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

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The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) confirmed the arrests in a statement on Tuesday. The move follows the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga's approval to press charges against a total of 10 individuals and several companies implicated in the scandal.

The suspects are scheduled to be arraigned at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi to face a range of graft-related charges. According to the EACC, the six suspects arrested on Tuesday include:

Peter Kirimi Kaberia: Former Principal Secretary, State Department for Sports Development. Stephen Njoroge Muthuma: Senior Principal Finance Officer. John Kiende Ruga: Senior Superintendent Engineer. Enock Ondwari Onditi: Former Principal Accountant at the State Department for Sports Development. Samuel Mbaa Njoroge: A tax advisor and partner at Taxwise Africa. Anthony Mwangi Kimathi: A former employee of Instalaciones Inabensa, S.A.

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Details of the Alleged Fraud

The investigation centres on a contract worth approximately Sh1.5 billion ($15.89 million) awarded in 2017 to Auditel Kenya, a locally registered Spanish firm. The contract was for the supply and installation of security, access control, communication, and lighting systems at stadiums designated for the CHAN tournament.

The EACC alleges that an advance payment of Sh330 million ($3.15 million) was made to the company through a contract that violated the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act of 2015. Investigators claim that Auditel Kenya failed to deliver on its contractual obligations, leading to the loss of public funds.

The commission further stated that the funds were allegedly laundered through various entities in an attempt to obscure their origin before being moved back into Kenya. After an independent review of the EACC's investigation file, the DPP's office concluded there was sufficient evidence to proceed with prosecution.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

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The accused individuals and companies face multiple charges, including abuse of office, unlawful acquisition of public property, failure to comply with procurement laws, and financial misconduct.

The companies listed for prosecution are Auditel Kenya, Taxwise Consulting Limited, Restea Enterprises Limited, Lease Pride Limited, Leasepath Limited, and Liroma Assurance.

Notably, former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa, who was previously investigated in connection with the matter, was not among those named for prosecution by the DPP.

In addition to the criminal case, the EACC has initiated civil proceedings to recover public funds and assets believed to have been acquired through the proceeds of crime.

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The Failed 2018 CHAN Bid

Kenya was stripped of the hosting rights for the 2018 CHAN tournament after failing to meet infrastructure and preparation deadlines set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The competition was subsequently relocated to Morocco.