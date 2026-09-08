Emmanuel Wanyonyi will be among Kenyans at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship. Image: Imago

Emmanuel Wanyonyi will be among Kenyans at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship. Image: Imago

Ultimate Championship: Big Names to Miss Out as Emmanuel Wanyonyi Headlines Kenya’s Team in Hunt for Ksh19.4m Prize

World and Olympics champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi is among the star names who will represent Kenya at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest.

Olympics champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi, former world champions Julius Yego and Timothy Cheruiyot are the top names set to fly Kenya’s flag at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

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Despite having several top guns eligible for the inaugural edition of the track and field event, only eight will make it from Kenya and they will be among 381 athletes from 65 federations set to compete in the Hungarian capital of Budapest from September 11-13.

Wanyonyi is the only Kenyan representative in the men’s 800m while Cheruiyot is joined by youngster Phanuel Koech in the men’s 1,500m. In the women’s 1,500m, Dorcus Ewoi, who finished second at the Diamond League final last weekend, will fly the country’s flag in the absence of the injured legendary Faith Kipyegon.

Historic Prize Money on Offer in Budapest

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Emmanuel Wanyonyi will meet familiar foes at Ultimate Championship. Image: Imago

Meanwhile, in the men’s 5,000m, Jacob Krop and Cornelius Kemboi will be Kenya’s representatives while emerging talent Mercy Oketch takes to the track in the women’s 400m.

Veteran Yego, who is still going strong at 37, made the cut in the men’s javelin and will heavily rely on his experience to win the title or at least a place on the podium.

At the Ultimate Championship, there is a trophy and most importantly, a $150,000 (Ksh19.4 million) cash reward for individual champions in each discipline while second place will attract $75,000 (Ksh9.7 million) and third $40,000 (Ksh5.1 million).

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This is the highest prize pot in World Athletics events, adding an extra layer of motivation for participating athletes.

Which Big Names Will Be Missing in Action?

Injured Faith Kipyegon will miss the Ultimate Championship. Image: Imago

However, for Kenya, top names like Ferdinand Omanyala and Faith Kipyegon will not feature, despite having qualified, due to injuries, while Beatrice Chebet will miss out as she continues with her maternity leave.

World 800m champion Lilian Odira, who is ill, will also miss out, and so is newly-crowned 3,000m steeplechase Diamond League champion Faith Cherotich whose event is not among those to be contested in Budapest.

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That leaves the eight with the pressure to deliver with Wanyonyi favourite to claim the 800m prize given his scintillating form this year while Cheruiyot and Yego will lean on their experience.