Eliud Kipchoge is the star name at the 2026 Cape Town Marathon. Image: Cape Town Marathon

Eliud Kipchoge is the star name at the 2026 Cape Town Marathon. Image: Cape Town Marathon

Cape Town Marathon: Millions Eliud Kipchoge Stands to Pocket from First Race in Africa

Eliud Kipchoge will be the star attraction at the Cape Town Marathon on Sunday but what is at stake for him and all the other elite runners?

Eliud Kipchoge is looking forward to his first marathon on African soil as he will feature in the Cape Town Marathon on Sunday.

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Kipchoge is the star name at this year’s edition and also the elite runner with the fastest time and while his powers have waned, he could still spring a surprise

That would earn Kipchoge a tidy sum in prize money as Cape Town Marathon has seen an increase in its payout for the 2026 edition.

Kipchoge is already assured a handsome amount in appearance fees but the winner’s prize will be another source of motivation not just for him but also the other elite runners.

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The 41-year-old, with a personal best of 2:01:09, is the fastest in the men’s elite field with his most recent time being 2:05:25 clocked in London last year. He is up against Ethiopian Mohamed Esa (PB 2:04:39), Kenyan Benard Kipkurui Biwott, who has an identical season’s best to Kipchoge, and Israel's Maru Teferi (2:04:44).

How Much is Being Paid Out in Cape Town

Eliud Kipchoge in Cape Town. Image: Cape Town Marathon

There is also Justus Kangogo (2:05:57), alongside Ethiopians Yihunilign Adane (2:05:33), Mulugeta Asefa Uma (2:05:33) and Boki Kebede Asefa (2:05:40).

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In the women's race, Ethiopian trio Ethiopian trio Ruti Aga (PB 2:18:09), Dera Dida (2:18:32) and Mestawat Fikir (2:18:48) are the favourites while veteran Kenya Edna Kiplagat (2:19:50), still going strong at 47, is also in the mix.

At Cape Town, victory in the elite race for both men and women will see the winner pocket $35,000 (Ksh4.5 million), up from $25,000 (Ksh3.2 million) paid out last year, second place get $15,000 (Ksh1.9 million) while third place will attract $10,000 (Ksh1.3 million). The prize money will be paid out up to the 10th place runner.