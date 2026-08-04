AFC Leopards New Captain Makes Big Promise to Success-Starved Fans - ‘Something is Cooking’

The defender has revealed Ingwe’s ambitions for the 2026-27 season as they look to go one better than the second place of last term.

AFC Leopards new captain Kayci Odhiambo has revealed the club’s ambitions ahead of next season as they look to build on the second place of 2025-26.

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Leopards recorded their best finish in years when they completed the season five points behind champions Gor Mahia and are now looking to go one step better in 2026-27.

That will need a remarkable level of consistency while the team’s quality has to be at par or better than Gor Mahia. Odhiambo, who has replaced Victor Omune as club captain, following the exit of the latter, is excited by what he is already seeing at the Den.

Odhiambo Endorses Transfer Activities

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“It is so good we finished second last season and it is good as a player to play under pressure because once you finish second, it is the worst you can achieve for the club,” Odhiambo said during an interview with the club’s in-house channel.

“It is good pressure to the team and we will take it positively and we will do even better. The mood in camp is top including players and technical bench.”

Leopards have already shown ambition in the transfer market, having welcomed Ugandan midfielder Taddeo Lwanga, centre-back Robinson Musungu, winger Eric Balecho, goalkeeper Sebastian Wekesa, Gambian striker Musa Ceesay and central defender Kevin Luke Otiala.

More are expected and Odhiambo says these new players could be the missing pieces that they need to dislodge Gor Mahia from the top of the tree.

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Leopards Captain Reveals Lofty Targets

“Something is cooking for the new season. The new players we have welcomed them well and most of them are senior players so they know how to bond quickly and have easily settled in,” the Leopards captain added.

“We also have foreign players who now understand Kiswahili and have made friends and bonded well with the rest of the team. They have also been scoring in our friendlies and it is good and we welcome all.”

Odhiambo is excited at what the new season could bring, revealing that the 12-time Kenyan champions have set lofty goals for the new campaign which they hope to achieve.

“As a team, we sat down and set some targets which we want to achieve next season. If we achieve some silverware, it can also prop up some of us and help us earn moves abroad,” he said.

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