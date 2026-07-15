AFC Leopards Receive Ksh35 Million from President Ruto as He Makes Training Ground Promise

The FKF Premier League runners-ups have seen their coffers boosted by the Head of State who has also pledged to modernise their training ground.

AFC Leopards have received a significant financial boost from President William Ruto ahead of the new season.

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Ingwe, who finished second in the 2025-26 FKF Premier League season, were hosted by the Head of State at State House, Nairobi on Wednesday where the goodies came flowing.

After the club made a number of requests to the President, Ruto responded in kind by making financial commitments to the club, totaling Ksh35 million.

Ruto first announced a Ksh10 million reward to the squad which will be used to feat the players and also help them in their recruitment as they look to secure new and quality players.

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“For the players, I will give them Ksh10 million. Ksh5 million will be for these players to share but the rest is for you to buy new players,” Ruto said during the meeting.

Ksh25m More and Modern Training Centre

AFC Leopards players and President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi. Image: PSCU

Further, the President pledged an extra Ksh25 million towards Leopards who had requested financial assistance amid their cash crunch.

“I have been told you have sponsorships totaling Ksh75 million per year from various quarters and for this year, I will fill it up to make it Ksh100 million. I will find a way over how the Ksh25 million will be secured to make it Ksh100 million to help the team,” Ruto added.

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The promises did not end there. Having been told that the club secured a 15-year lease for a training ground and were looking to develop it, Ruto directed Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya to begin the process of modernising it.

"I am told you have secured a lease for your training ground. The Cabinet Secretary for Sports will provide the necessary resources, prepare a suitable design and we will develop a proper training pitch for you," said Ruto.