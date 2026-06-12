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Benni McCarthy Stands His Ground on Wasted Talent of South Africa’s ‘Diego Maradona’

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 12:11 - 12 June 2026
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Benni McCarthy.
Harambee Stars boss Benni McCarthy has reiterated his stance on his assessment of one of South Africa’s most gifted players who never realised his full potential.
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Benni McCarthy, South Africa’s all-time top scorer, has reiterated his 2022 claim that Anthony "Money Eyes" Christian was the greatest waste of talent he has ever seen.

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In a recent interview with Soccer Laduma, McCarthy elaborated on his powerful statement, even comparing the Newclare-born playmaker to the legendary Diego Maradona.

"If I can put the record straight, it wasn't just wasted talent," McCarthy explained. "I think it was our environment that swallowed him. When you're in that environment for a long time, there's no way out. If everyone around you drinks, takes drugs, and abuses substances like there's no tomorrow, trying to stay focused on your craft becomes impossible."

The Harambee Stars coach was unequivocal when comparing Christian's raw ability to his own celebrated career.

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"I had nothing on Money Eyes, nothing," McCarthy stated. "Even at my best, I was a mere shadow of how good this kid was."

McCarthy Compares Christian to Maradona

Benni McCarthy believes Anthony "Money Eyes" Christian was as good as Diego Maradona. Image/Soccer Laduma

McCarthy, who competed against global icons during his highly successful career in Europe, firmly believes Christian possessed the talent to be counted among them. The two played together at the under-17 level, where Christian's extraordinary skills left a lasting impression on his teammates.

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"I genuinely think he would have probably been closer to Diego Maradona if he had been given that opportunity," McCarthy concluded. "Because he was next level, at least for me, he was next level."

It is a huge claim from McCarthy, who is one of the biggest football exports to ever come from South Africa, having enjoyed a great career that included spells at Ajax Amsterdam, Celta Vigo, FC Porto and Blackburn Rovers.

He remains the only South African to have won the UEFA Champions League and Bafana Bafana’s leading scorer with 31 goals.

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