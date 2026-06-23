Harambee Starlets Learn WAFCON 2026 Fixtures as Morocco Clash Opens Tournament

Harambee Starlets have been handed their WAFCON 2026 fixture schedule, including a tough opening match against hosts Morocco.

Harambee Starlets have learnt the official match schedule and kick-off times for the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, as released by the Confederation of African Football and the Local Organising Committee.

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Africa's premier women's football competition will run from July 26 to August 16, 2026, with both the opening match and the final taking place in Rabat.

This edition marks a significant milestone as it expands to 16 teams for the first time, making it the largest in the tournament's history. Matches will be held in the cities of Rabat and Casablanca.

Beyond the continental title, teams will be competing for a USD 1 million prize for the winner and qualification spots for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027.

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WAFCON: Harambee Starlets Road to the Final

The tournament will commence on Sunday, July 26, with Algeria taking on Senegal at the Rabat Olympic Stadium at 18:00 local time (17:00 GMT).

Later that evening, host nation Morocco will start their campaign against Kenya’s Harambee Starlets at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, with kick-off at 21:00 (20:00 GMT).

Several high-profile group stage matches are on the schedule, including a Group C clash between Nigeria and Zambia on August 1. The following day, Group D will feature a major fixture between Ghana and Cameroon.

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The quarter-finals are scheduled for August 8 and 9. While the winners will advance to the semi-finals, the losing teams will still have a chance to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup through play-off matches.

The semi-finals will be held in Rabat on Wednesday, August 12. The crucial play-off matches for the quarter-final losers will take place in Casablanca on Thursday, August 13.