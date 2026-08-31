McDonald Mariga: FKF VP Warns Kenyan Football Crisis Could Hurt AFCON 2027 Preparations

McDonald Mariga has broken his silence on the issues holding back Kenyan football and delaying the new league season.

FKF Vice President McDonald Mariga has issued a passionate appeal to Kenyan football stakeholders, urging an immediate return to constitutional governance and dialogue to resolve the ongoing legal disputes delaying the start of the 2026/27 season.

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In an official statement released on Monday, August 31, 2026, the Harambee Stars legend expressed deep concern over how administrative gridlock is damaging the domestic game ahead of hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

"As a former footballer and captain of the Harambee Stars, I am extremely saddened by the current state of affairs in Kenyan football and, in particular, the continued uncertainty surrounding the resumption of our leagues," Mariga stated.

"Football is about competition, passion, opportunity and unity. It should bring us together, not keep us permanently divided in disputes over governance, interpretation of regulations and institutional authority."

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AFCON 2027 Preparations at Risk Amid Domestic Delays

McDonald Mariga highlighted that the continued postponement of the top flight carries severe long-term risks, especially as Kenya prepares to co-host AFCON 2027 alongside its East African partners. Mariga warned that domestic friction is distracting from essential preparations.

"The delay in commencing the 2026/27 league season is particularly concerning given that Kenya, together with our East African partners, is preparing to host CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 next year," he noted.

"We cannot afford to enter such an important period with our domestic football distracted by avoidable institutional disputes. Our clubs need certainty, our players need competitive football, our sponsors need confidence, and our national teams need a properly functioning football ecosystem."

Respecting Court Rulings and the 2019 FKF Regulations

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Addressing the legal conflict surrounding promotion and relegation rules, McDonald Mariga pointed to recent judicial directions enforcing the 2019 FKF Rules and Regulations, including the mandatory playoff, as the clear path forward.

"Recent court directions have provided important clarity on the application of the FKF 2019 Rules and Regulations in commencing the 2026/27 season, including the mandatory play-off which those rules require," Mariga explained.

"This clarity should now provide an opportunity for all parties to step back, respect the decisions of the courts and, most importantly, work together towards an orderly and lawful resolution."

He emphasised that administrative battles must not overshadow the interests of the game. "The issue before us should not be about who wins and who loses. Kenyan football must win," he added.

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Mariga reiterated that institutional disputes must be channelled through established constitutional bodies rather than prolonged courtroom litigation.

He added that establishing stability is a prerequisite for club investment. "We must also ensure that the administrative and governance structures necessary to run our competitions are properly constituted and functional,” he added.