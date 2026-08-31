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Pitso Mosimane: When SAFA Will Announce New Bafana Bafana Head Coach

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 08:04 - 31 August 2026
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Pitso Mosimane is close to becoming Bafana coach. Image: Imago
Pitso Mosimane is set for a major return to the Bafana Bafana setup, with SAFA expected to make the announcement soon.
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The South African Football Association (SAFA) is set to officially announce Pitso Mosimane as the new head coach of Bafana Bafana this week.

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According to reports by TimesLIVE, both parties finalised an agreement on Friday night, putting an end to a high-stakes negotiation process that spanned three weeks.

The appointment brings an end to weeks of uncertainty as SAFA closes in on securing one of the continent's most decorated tacticians to lead the national setup.

Marathon Talks and Financial Compromises

The road to an agreement was marked by intense discussions and significant stumbling blocks. A major point of contention during talks centred on Pitso Mosimane's external business ventures and commercial projects.

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SAFA initially expressed reservations regarding his continued involvement with the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools, his podcast ‘Changing the Game with Pitso’, and the management of his personal image rights.

While it remains undisclosed exactly how both parties navigated these commercial hurdles, financial terms were ultimately agreed upon.

Pitso Mosimane accepted an annual salary package of R10 million. This structured package comes in notably lower than the R16.8 million annual salary (R1.4 million per month) earned by former head coach Hugo Broos, a figure that had previously drawn criticism from Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie.

Immediate Squad Selection and Scouting Operations

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Despite the protracted contract negotiations, Mosimane and his core technical team hit the ground running behind the scenes.

Working alongside his trusted lieutenants, assistant coach Musi Matlaba and fitness trainer Kabelo Rangoaga, Mosimane has actively conducted scouting duties throughout the negotiation period.

During his official unveiling this week, Mosimane is expected to immediately announce his preliminary Bafana Bafana squad.

The incoming technical team faces immediate pressure with back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea scheduled for September.

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Backroom Continuity: Vincent Tseka Set to Remain

With crucial AFCON qualifiers fast approaching, SAFA's National Executive Committee (NEC) has prioritised technical and administrative stability.

One key operational detail expected to be finalised over the coming days is the contract extension of team manager Vincent Tseka.

Although Tseka's previous contract expired in July, the NEC considers it too risky to introduce a new team manager so close to the upcoming training camp.

Tseka brings valuable continuity to the setup, having developed a thorough understanding of squad dynamics under Broos while maintaining close administrative links with CAF officials. His retention is viewed as a vital bridge to assist Mosimane’s backroom team during the rapid transition into competitive qualifiers.

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