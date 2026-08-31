Michael Olunga Breaks Silence Following Goal-Scoring Return from Five-Month Injury Layoff

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga has made an emotional return to scoring after a challenging five-month injury layoff.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga has expressed deep relief and gratitude after completing a gruelling five-month rehabilitation process, celebrating his return to the scoresheet with a crucial equaliser for Al-Arabi SC in the Qatar Stars League.

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The 32-year-old marksman struck in the 70th minute to earn Al-Arabi a 1–1 draw against his former employers, Al-Duhail SC, on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

The goal marked his first competitive strike since suffering a severe pelvic injury in March 2026, providing a major boost for both his club and the Harambee Stars.

Michael Olunga: The Delay Was Just Preparation for the Comeback

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Reflecting on his journey from the operating room back to competitive action, Olunga shared an emotional message on social media to acknowledge the spiritual and physical effort behind his recovery.

“The delay was just preparation for the comeback. Grateful for the goal, the one point, and the journey back to 100 per cent. All praise to the Almighty. Insha'Allah, many more to come,” Michael Olunga wrote.

His sentiment followed an earlier message posted after his initial comeback match, where the striker highlighted the mental discipline required during five months of intensive rehabilitation.

“5 months of waiting, working, and recovering. Blessed to be back doing what I love. The journey was long, but God's timing is always perfect. Great to be back on the pitch!” he added.

Michael Olunga: Paris Surgery and the Long Road to Recovery

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Michael Olunga’s injury ordeal began in mid-March 2026 when persistent pelvic discomfort forced him off the field during the closing stages of the 2025/26 season. Subsequent medical evaluations revealed structural damage that required surgical intervention.

On April 2, 2026, the former Gor Mahia forward underwent successful surgery in Paris, France, effectively ruling him out for the remainder of the domestic campaign.

Months of specialised physical therapy and conditioning followed before he rejoined Al-Arabi’s pre-season training camp in Marbella, Spain, in late July.

Michael Olunga: Instant Impact Off the Bench in Season Opener

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Michael Olunga made his competitive return on Friday, August 21, 2026, coming off the bench as a second-half substitute during Al-Arabi’s Qatar Stars League opener against Al-Shamal at the Grand Hamad Stadium.

Entering the match in the 74th minute with his team trailing, the Kenyan captain offered an immediate target-man presence, making sharp attacking runs and helping his side secure a late 2–2 draw. His muted celebration, dropping to his knees in prayer on the pitch, reflected the personal significance of simply returning to competitive action.

Michael Olunga’s quick return to goal-scoring form provides immediate tactical value for Cosmin Contra’s Al-Arabi side as they aim to improve upon their seventh-place finish from last season.