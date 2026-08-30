Austin Odhiambo: Gor Mahia Coach Breaks Silence on Harambee Stars Playmaker's Possible Return

Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor has addressed speculation over a possible return for Harambee Stars playmaker Austin Odhiambo.

Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor has revealed that internal discussions are needed before deciding whether to re-sign former midfield maestro Austin Odhiambo.

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The Harambee Stars attacking midfielder is currently without a club following the end of his short stint with Lebanese powerhouse Nejmeh SC.

Austin Odhiambo completed the high-profile transfer to Nejmeh on New Year's Eve, leaving a creative void in the heart of Gor Mahia’s midfield.

Now back on the market as a free agent, speculation has mounted over a potential return to bolster Gor Mahia's chances in the FKF Premier League and CAF Champions League.

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Charles Akonnor Calls for Executive Dialogue on Re-Signing Austin Odhiambo

Speaking on the prospect of bringing the fan favourite back into the fold, the Ghanaian tactician acknowledged Odhiambo's qualities but emphasised that any move requires full alignment with club management.

"Well, I've seen him myself; we need to talk, not just technical men; we need to talk to management to see how possible it is. If we can bring him on board. But in all fairness, we've not decided to do anything of that sort. But again, there's a need to talk about it," Akonnor stated.

While the technical bench recognises the impact the playmaker could bring, Akonnor maintained that official negotiations have not commenced, leaving the door open depending on administrative evaluation.

Backing Current Playmakers Jackson Dwang and Ben Stanley Omondi

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Rather than rushing into transfer market solutions, Charles Akonnor also expressed confidence in his current roster options.

The former Ghana national team boss highlighted playmakers Jackson Dwang and Ben Stanley Omondi, urging patience as they work toward peak performance.

"However, we have Jackson, who is also a playmaker, and Stanley, who is also a playmaker. It's just that the same guys are not really in the form that we wanted them to be," Akonnor noted.

"But it's normal. Our ability to give them the necessary confidence to talk to them, mentally to be tough, to be ready, is what we're doing, and I believe that in a short time we will see them in very good shape."

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