Advertisement

Audrey Werro Misses Target in Paris but Closes the Gap on Long-Standing 800m World Record

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 20:15 - 28 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Audrey Werro improved her 800m personal best in Paris. Image: Wanda Diamond League
Swiss 800m sensation Audrey Werro failed in her attempt to lower the world record but improved her personal best at the Paris Diamond League.
Advertisement

Swiss sensation Audrey Werro continued her spectacular season on Sunday, storming to victory in the women's 800m at the Paris Diamond League.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old clocked a new personal best of 1:53.80, narrowly missing the long-standing world record.

In her first-ever 800m race in the Diamond League, Werro delivered a commanding performance at the Stade Charlety. She finished well ahead of Dutch star Femke Broeders-Bol, who secured second place with a time of 1:55.60. Werro's time also established a new Diamond League record for the event.

Werro Remains Third on All-Time List

Advertisement

The victory marks another high point in an incredible run of form for the Swiss athlete. It follows a recent win in Ostrava and a 1:53.98 performance at the Stockholm Diamond League on June 7.

Werro had her sights set on Jarmila Kratochvilova's historic world record of 1:53.28, a mark that has remained unbeaten since 1983. While she fell just short, her blistering pace signals that the record is within her reach.

Although she improved her personal best, Werro’s time is still third on the all-time 800m list behind the 1:53:43 clocked by Nadezhda Olizarenko in 1980 and Kratochvilova's world record of 1:53:28 set in 1983.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Athletics
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Audrey Werro Misses Target in Paris but Closes the Gap on Long-Standing 800m World Record
Athletics
28.06.2026
Audrey Werro Misses Target in Paris but Closes the Gap on Long-Standing 800m World Record
Ferdinand Omanyala’s Revenge Mission Fails as Trayvon Bromell Silences Noah Lyles in Paris
Athletics
28.06.2026
Ferdinand Omanyala’s Revenge Mission Fails as Trayvon Bromell Silences Noah Lyles in Paris
WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thierry Henry Excite Fans with Famous DR Congo Fimbu Dance
Football
28.06.2026
WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thierry Henry Excite Fans with Famous DR Congo Fimbu Dance
Boniface Ambani and AFC Leopards
Football
28.06.2026
‘I Don’t Want to Die Early’ - Why AFC Leopards Boss Wants Fans to Forget Kasarani Land
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to Lionel Messi with a brace in Portugal's 5-0 win against Armenia in the World Cup Qualifier.
Football
28.06.2026
Portugal Boss Makes Feelings Clear on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Comparison Amid Workload Concerns
Elaine Thompson-Herah Opens Up on Why She Will Not Run Any Championship in 2026
Athletics
28.06.2026
Elaine Thompson-Herah Opens Up on Why She Will Not Run Any Championship in 2026