Audrey Werro Misses Target in Paris but Closes the Gap on Long-Standing 800m World Record

Swiss 800m sensation Audrey Werro failed in her attempt to lower the world record but improved her personal best at the Paris Diamond League.

Swiss sensation Audrey Werro continued her spectacular season on Sunday, storming to victory in the women's 800m at the Paris Diamond League.

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The 22-year-old clocked a new personal best of 1:53.80, narrowly missing the long-standing world record.

In her first-ever 800m race in the Diamond League, Werro delivered a commanding performance at the Stade Charlety. She finished well ahead of Dutch star Femke Broeders-Bol, who secured second place with a time of 1:55.60. Werro's time also established a new Diamond League record for the event.

Werro Remains Third on All-Time List

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The victory marks another high point in an incredible run of form for the Swiss athlete. It follows a recent win in Ostrava and a 1:53.98 performance at the Stockholm Diamond League on June 7.

Werro had her sights set on Jarmila Kratochvilova's historic world record of 1:53.28, a mark that has remained unbeaten since 1983. While she fell just short, her blistering pace signals that the record is within her reach.