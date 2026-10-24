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Athletics Kenya Boss at Pains to Explain Peres Jepchichir’s Doping Suspension - ‘We Are in Shock’

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 10:32 - 24 October 2026
Peres Jepchirchir has been suspended over a doping violation. Image: Imago
The Athletics Kenya official was lost for words after the world marathon champion became the latest big-name Kenyan athlete to be suspended over doping.
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Athletics Kenya Youth Development Director Korir has expressed his shock at the provisional suspension of marathoner Peres Jepchirchir.

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Jepchirchir was handed a provisional suspension on Friday after an out-of-competition sample tested positive for banned blood booster EPO.

While her case is still being investigated, the 31-year-old faces a lengthy ban but her standing in the sport is what has sent shockwaves across the athletics circle.

Jepchirchir is not your ordinary athlete; she is the reigning world marathon champion, is a former Olympics gold medalist, ex-world record-holder in the half-marathon while she is a four-time World Marathon Major winner, having captured the Sydney Marathon (2026), the London Marathon (2024), the Boston Marathon (2022) and the New York Marathon (2021).

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Athletics Kenya Boss ‘Shocked’ by Suspension

Korir admits Jepchirchir’s suspension is an embarrassment for Kenya just weeks after the country was awarded the hosting rights for the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

"It's a big disappointment coming soon after we were awarded the World Athletics Championship in 2029," Korir, who is also the National Olympic Committee of Kenya vice president, told AFP.

"We are in shock, especially in the calibre of Peres Jepchirchir after a stellar career. We don't know what is happening with our athletes."

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The suspension also comes a few days after the World Anti-Doping Agency boss Witold Bank visited Kenya and issued a strong warning.

How Many Kenya’s Have Been Punished?

Peres Jepchirchir won marathon gold for Kenya at the 2025 World Championships. Photo: Imago

"Kenya proudly calls itself the Home of Champions. But for that home to remain respected and credible, it must also be clean," Banka said.

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"That is why Kenya needs a strong culture of clean sport, zero tolerance for doping, and a more determined approach to preventing and fighting doping."

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said Jepchirchir's out-of-competition sample had been collected in Kenya prior to her recent Sydney Marathon victory which means her win in the Australian capital will likely be quashed.

She joins more than 140 Kenyan athletes, among them women's marathon world record-holder Ruth Chepngetich, who are either suspended or banned by the AIU since 2017.

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