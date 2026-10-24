Athletics Kenya Boss at Pains to Explain Peres Jepchichir’s Doping Suspension - ‘We Are in Shock’
Athletics Kenya Youth Development Director Korir has expressed his shock at the provisional suspension of marathoner Peres Jepchirchir.
Jepchirchir was handed a provisional suspension on Friday after an out-of-competition sample tested positive for banned blood booster EPO.
While her case is still being investigated, the 31-year-old faces a lengthy ban but her standing in the sport is what has sent shockwaves across the athletics circle.
Jepchirchir is not your ordinary athlete; she is the reigning world marathon champion, is a former Olympics gold medalist, ex-world record-holder in the half-marathon while she is a four-time World Marathon Major winner, having captured the Sydney Marathon (2026), the London Marathon (2024), the Boston Marathon (2022) and the New York Marathon (2021).
Athletics Kenya Boss ‘Shocked’ by Suspension
Korir admits Jepchirchir’s suspension is an embarrassment for Kenya just weeks after the country was awarded the hosting rights for the 2029 World Athletics Championships.
"It's a big disappointment coming soon after we were awarded the World Athletics Championship in 2029," Korir, who is also the National Olympic Committee of Kenya vice president, told AFP.
"We are in shock, especially in the calibre of Peres Jepchirchir after a stellar career. We don't know what is happening with our athletes."
The suspension also comes a few days after the World Anti-Doping Agency boss Witold Bank visited Kenya and issued a strong warning.
How Many Kenya’s Have Been Punished?
"Kenya proudly calls itself the Home of Champions. But for that home to remain respected and credible, it must also be clean," Banka said.
"That is why Kenya needs a strong culture of clean sport, zero tolerance for doping, and a more determined approach to preventing and fighting doping."
The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said Jepchirchir's out-of-competition sample had been collected in Kenya prior to her recent Sydney Marathon victory which means her win in the Australian capital will likely be quashed.
She joins more than 140 Kenyan athletes, among them women's marathon world record-holder Ruth Chepngetich, who are either suspended or banned by the AIU since 2017.