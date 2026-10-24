Harambee Stars vs Bafana Bafana: Price and Where to Buy Tickets for Kenya’s Next Home Match

Kenyan fans can start purchasing their tickets for the 2027 AFCON qualifier which will see Benni McCarthy welcome his country in Nairobi.

Harambee Stars fans can start purchasing their tickets early for Kenya’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.

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Benni McCarthy’s men will host Pitso Mosimane’s Bafana Bafana in Nairobi on November 17, four days after the two sides clash at Orlando Amstel Arena in Johannesburg.

It will be the first time Kenya will be hosting South Africa since 2012 when the Southern Africans won 2-1.

Next up: Kenya 🇰🇪 vs South Africa 🇿🇦 in the AFCON 2027 Qualifiers! 📅 Tue, 17 Nov | ⏰ 7:00 PM | 📍 Nyayo National Stadium 🎟️ Ksh 500 | Ksh 2,000 (VIP) Get your tickets: https://t.co/x3FeQ1maTX #HarambeeStars https://t.co/DI7WKf3vW3 — Harambee Stars (@Harambee__Stars) October 24, 2026

Harambee Stars fans looking to purchase their tickets will have to part with Ksh500 for regular tickets and Ksh2,000 for VIP and they can be bought online at https://tickets.footballkenya.org/events/kenya-vs-south-africa-afcon-2027-qualifier.

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Kenya and South Africa’s Contrasting Form

The match will take place at Nyayo Stadium from 7pm as Kenya looks for positive results after their last home game ended in a 1-1 draw against Eritrea at the same venue.

Harambee Stars did not have a good outing in the last international window as they started their AFCON 2027 qualification campaign with the draw with Eritrea before losing 1-0 away to Guinea.

A goalless draw with Rwanda in a friendly match completed the not so impressive three-match run.

South Africa, meanwhile, had no such problems as they beat Guinea 2-1 before thrashing Eritrea 5-0. They followed it up with a 1-0 win over Egypt in a friendly match.

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