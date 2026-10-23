Alphonce Omija: Harambee Stars Defender Lands New Club

The former Gor Mahia star makes a return to the Kenyan League as he reunites with familiar faces at the Nairobi-based club.

Harambee Stars defender Alphonce Omija has found a new club in Kenya having spent the last couple of months as a free agent.

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Omija terminated his contract with Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel owing to a contractual dispute at the end of last season and had been waiting for a new home.

He has now found one after ambitious FKF Premier League side Nairobi United unveiled him on Friday.

The length of his contract has not been revealed but the move offers Omija an opportunity to start afresh as he makes a return to the Kenyan league, having played for Gor Mahia and Kariobangi Sharks.

Omija will bring experience to the defence for coach Patrick Aussems’ team who are looking to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

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Omija’s Topsy-Turvey Career

The defender came through the ranks at Gor Mahia before moving to Kariobangi Sharks and then in Oman with Dhofar in 2023 after which he returned to K’Ogalo in 2024.

Omija played for one season at Gor Mahia before moving to Tunisia but his spell in North Africa had challenges as the club struggled to honour its contractual obligations to him while also did not fully pay his transfer fee to the Kenyan champions.

The defender will also be looking to a earn a return to the Harambee Stars squad, having last played for the national team in June, during friendly matches against Lesotho.

Omija has reunited with some familiar faces at Naibos who also have former Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala and goalkeeper Gad Mathews on their books.

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