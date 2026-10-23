Peres Jepchirchir: Kenya's Reigning World Champion Provisionally Suspended by AIU

Kenya’s celebrated marathon champion faces an uncertain future after an anti-doping development cast a shadow over her latest major victory.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has confirmed the provisional suspension of reigning World and former Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir.

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The disciplinary action comes after an out-of-competition anti-doping sample collected in Kenya prior to her recent victory at the Sydney Marathon returned an adverse analytical finding for Erythropoietin (EPO), a banned blood-boosting hormone.

The unexpected sanction casts a heavy shadow over one of the most celebrated marathon careers in modern athletics history.

Jepchirchir, a world-renowned Kenyan athlete known for her exploits on the roads, now faces formal proceedings under World Athletics anti-doping rules as the AIU moves forward with its investigation into the matter.

Peres Jepchirchir: The AIU Announcement and EPO Finding

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In a statement published on social media platform X, the Athletics Integrity Unit confirmed that the adverse finding stemmed from targeted out-of-competition testing conducted on home soil in Kenya ahead of her appearance at the Sydney Marathon in 2026.

Breaking the news to the global sporting community, the AIU posted: “The AIU has provisionally suspended reigning World and former Olympic champion, Peres Jepchirchir, after an out-of-competition sample, collected in Kenya prior to her recent Sydney Marathon victory, returned an adverse analytical finding for EPO.”

Erythropoietin (EPO) is strictly classified as a non-specified prohibited substance under the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List. The substance acts by stimulating red blood cell production in the bone marrow, thereby augmenting oxygen delivery to working muscles and enhancing endurance capacity during high-intensity distance running.

Under World Athletics Integrity Rules, a provisional suspension temporarily bars an athlete from participating in any competition or official athletics activity pending a full hearing and final determination of the disciplinary case.

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A Stellar Career Under Scrutiny

Peres Jepchirchir, a road running star, established herself as a formidable force across both the half-marathon and full 42.195-kilometre distances, compiling an extraordinary resume of international titles and major city marathon triumphs.

Outlining her prominent record across the sport's highest tiers, the AIU noted: “The highly decorated Kenyan marathon runner, a former world record-holder in the half-marathon, is a four-time World Marathon Major winner having captured the Sydney Marathon (2026), the London Marathon (2024), the Boston Marathon (2022) and the New York Marathon (2021).”

In addition to her four World Marathon Major titles, Jepchirchir captured the gold medal in the women's marathon at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021 and claimed world half-marathon championship crowns in 2016 and 2020.

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Her performance at the 2024 London Marathon saw her set a women-only world record time of 2:16:16, solidifying her status as one of the preeminent figures in women's long-distance running.

The provisional suspension places her recent triumph at the Sydney Marathon under immediate review. Having crossed the line to win the 2026 edition of the Australian race, the anti-doping investigation means that her victory, course record performances, and associated prize money could be subject to disqualification should the charge be formally upheld by the disciplinary tribunal.