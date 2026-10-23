Inside Kenya's 33-Year Charity Run Supporting Children in Need of Heart Surgery

Left: H2H Foundation ED Karimi Gikonyo-Randall, with children during a past run. Right: H2H founder Dr Dan Gikonyo (C), Karimi (L), with Albert Ogeda, the founder of fitness community Zoezi Maisha. PHOTO: Handout

Left: H2H Foundation ED Karimi Gikonyo-Randall, with children during a past run. Right: H2H founder Dr Dan Gikonyo (C), Karimi (L), with Albert Ogeda, the founder of fitness community Zoezi Maisha. PHOTO: Handout

The Karen Hospital Heart Run has spent 33 years bringing Kenyans together to raise funds for life-saving surgeries for children with heart conditions.

The annual Karen Hospital Heart Run stands out as one of Kenya’s largest mass-participation sporting charity events, mobilising thousands of runners, corporate teams, and fitness enthusiasts to pound the pavement for a life-saving cause.

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Organised by the Heart to Heart Foundation, the flagship road race directly translates into medical intervention, raising critical capital to fund open-heart surgeries for underprivileged children battling severe cardiovascular conditions across the country.

Held annually in March, the Heart Run over the last 33 years has evolved from a local fun run into a nationwide fixture that bridges sports, fitness, and philanthropy.

Drawing recreational runners, corporate running teams, and school athletic contingents, the road race provides a competitive yet inclusive platform for fitness enthusiasts to test their endurance over various distance categories.

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Every entry fee, registration ticket, and corporate sponsorship distance covered directly finances expensive pediatric cardiac procedures, proving that athletic participation can serve as a powerful engine for social impact.

Funding Life-Saving Care Through Athletics

Funding Life-Saving Care Through Athletics

Behind the athletic spectacle lies a critical humanitarian mission spearheaded by cardiovascular specialists Dr Dan Gikonyo and Dr Betty Gikonyo through the Heart to Heart Foundation.

Proceeds generated from the Heart Run directly fund expensive medical operations at The Karen Hospital for indigent children suffering from congenital heart defects and rheumatic heart disease.

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By leveraging road running, the foundation bypasses financial barriers to deliver open-heart surgeries, specialised ICU post-operative care, and lifelong medical monitoring to young patients whose families would otherwise be unable to afford treatment.

“Heart to Heart Foundation was the first to start the runs within our nation for raising money for a better cause. It’s lovely to see people show up every year, and last year we had about 28,000 participants, and all that money that is raised goes towards the surgeries. It’s a great way of getting people involved, actively and ensuring people have fun too,” Karimi Gikonyo-Randall, the Executive Director, Heart to Heart Foundation, said.

The funds mobilised through the race target two major pediatric cardiac challenges: congenital heart anomalies present at birth and rheumatic heart disease, a debilitating condition stemming from untreated strep throat infections that permanently damage heart valves.