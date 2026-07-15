‘My Back is Gone’ - Arsenal Starring at Potential Setback as Key Defender Makes Worrying Statement

William Saliba after his injury while playing for France at the World Cup. Image: Imago

William Saliba after his injury while playing for France at the World Cup. Image: Imago

The Gunners could be without one of their main men during their title defence after he admitted to be in dire straits following a back injury at the World Cup.

Arsenal's pre-season preparations have been dealt a potential blow after star defender William Saliba was substituted with an injury during France's 2-0 World Cup semi-final loss to Spain on Tuesday.

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The centre-back, who has been managing a persistent back issue, was forced to leave the pitch before halftime, raising concerns for his club just weeks before the new Premier League season kicks off.

Saliba went to ground in the 29th minute without any apparent contact, immediately gesturing to the French bench. As medical staff attended to him, television cameras reportedly captured the defender's worrying words to his teammates.

According to French football journalist Julien Laurens, Saliba was heard saying, "My back is gone, my back is gone," as he realised his night was over. He was subsequently replaced by Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix and walked off the field cautiously with the support of two medics.

Potential Setback for Arsenal

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Arsenal defender William Saliba suffered a back injury during France's World Cup match against Spain. Image: Imago

This incident appears to be a recurrence of a back problem that has plagued the defender for months. Saliba had previously admitted to "gritting his teeth" through the discomfort following a demanding season with Arsenal in both domestic and European competitions. He was even rested for France's final group stage match against Norway as a precaution before returning for the knockout stages.

While France's World Cup journey has concluded, Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta will be anxiously awaiting a full diagnosis. Saliba is a cornerstone of the Gunners' defence, having formed a formidable partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes, and his absence for any extended period would be a significant setback to their title ambitions.