Amos Kipruto: Iten Erupts in Celebration After Chicago Marathon Triumph

Athletes, coaches and fans gathered in Iten to celebrate Amos Kipruto’s stunning Chicago Marathon triumph alongside strong performances by Sharon Lokedi and Brigid Kosgei.

The cheers that usually accompany a champion crossing the finish line thousands of miles away echoed through Iten on Sunday evening as Kenya’s athletics heartland celebrated Amos Kipruto’s stunning victory at the 2026 Chicago Marathon.

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At the World Athletics Heritage Centre, the atmosphere was charged with pride, song and dance as athletes, coaches, families and fans gathered to watch the action unfold in the United States.

For the hundreds who turned up, Kipruto’s victory was more than another Kenyan triumph on the global stage; it was a moment to celebrate the country’s enduring dominance in distance running.

The Bank of Africa Chicago Marathon Viewerthon party brought together approximately 500 athletics enthusiasts at the Home of Champions, where the performances of Kipruto, Sharon Lokedi, Brigid Kosgei and other Kenyan stars provided plenty of reasons to celebrate.

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Organised by Bank of Africa Kenya under its Mwanariadha product, the viewing party combined the excitement of elite marathon racing with a message about helping athletes secure their financial futures.

Amos Kipruto’s Chicago Breakthrough Gives Iten a Reason to Celebrate

Kipruto gave the gathering its biggest talking point after delivering a masterclass in Chicago, winning the men’s race in a personal best of 2:01:09.

The Kenyan improved on his previous best of 2:01:39, set at the London Marathon in April, as he outpaced a strong international field to claim one of the sport’s most prestigious titles.

Ethiopia’s Tadese Bikila finished second in 2:02:56, while compatriot Milkesa Mengesha completed the podium in 2:03:46. Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo was also among the leading contenders, finishing fourth.

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For Kipruto, the victory carried particular significance. Having finished second in Chicago in 2025, he returned to the Windy City determined to go one better, turning a previous near-miss into a memorable triumph.

It was also his second World Marathon Major victory, following his London Marathon success in 2022, further strengthening his standing among the leading marathoners of his generation.

Back in Iten, the result offered fans an opportunity to celebrate a familiar story: a Kenyan athlete taking on the world’s best and emerging on top.

Coaches Praise Iten’s Role in Producing Champions

The celebrations also highlighted Iten’s importance in Kenya’s athletics story, with coaches and local athletics figures reflecting on the work that continues to produce world-class distance runners.

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Coaches’ chairman Richard Kanda said the town had produced some of Kenya’s finest athletes and described Kipruto’s victory as a result that reflected the high expectations Kenyans place on their athletes.

Kanda also reflected on the fierce competition in Chicago, where elite runners from Kenya, Ethiopia and other countries battled for honours in one of the world’s premier marathon races.

The gathering brought together different generations of the athletics community, from established coaches to aspiring runners and fans who followed every moment of the race.

For a town whose identity is closely tied to running, Kipruto’s performance was another reminder of the heights Kenyan athletes continue to reach on the international stage.

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Bank of Africa Urges Athletes to Protect Their Earnings

Beyond the celebrations, Bank of Africa used the gathering to draw attention to a challenge facing successful athletes: how to manage their earnings and turn sporting success into long-term financial security.

Bank of Africa Sales Manager Malenya Lusimba said the bank was committed to investing in athletics and helping athletes manage their finances through its Mwanariadha account, which is tailored to their needs.

“We want to make sure they invest wisely. It’s important for us as a bank and as a country because they earn a lot and they can improve the economy of the country,” Lusimba said.

His message was particularly relevant in a sport where prize money, sponsorships and appearance fees can bring substantial earnings, but where poor financial decisions can put an athlete’s future at risk.

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Lusimba warned runners against turning to informal lenders, commonly known as shylocks, who may charge high interest rates and leave borrowers struggling to repay their debts.

“Many athletes have lost property because of borrowing from shylocks at very high interest rates. We are telling them to come to the bank, we will give them affordable loans and guide them on investment,” he said.

The bank’s message was clear: success on the track and road should also create opportunities beyond an athlete’s competitive career.

For runners who spend years building their careers, financial planning can be an important part of ensuring that the rewards of their hard work last long after they leave elite competition.

Sharon Lokedi and Brigid Kosgei Add to Kenya’s Chicago Success

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Kipruto was not the only Kenyan who gave the Iten crowd reason to celebrate. In the women’s race, Sharon Lokedi and Brigid Kosgei secured second and third places respectively, finishing behind Ethiopia’s Hawi Feysa, who defended her title in 2:13:33.

Lokedi clocked 2:14:07, while Kosgei crossed the line in 2:14:55, ensuring Kenya had two athletes on the women’s podium.

Mary Ngugi-Cooper added another strong Kenyan performance by finishing fourth in 2:17:23, followed by Joan Jepkosgei Kilimo in fifth in 2:18:38.

Magdalyne Masai and Loice Chemnung also finished inside the top 10, underlining Kenya’s depth in the women’s elite field.

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The results added another layer to the celebrations in Iten, where fans were able to follow several Kenyan athletes competing at the highest level rather than focusing on a single winner.

The Chicago Marathon viewing party ended with more than the excitement of watching a major international race. It brought together a community whose fortunes and identity are deeply connected to the success of Kenyan distance runners.

Kipruto’s personal best and victory provided the headline moment, while the podium finishes by Lokedi and Kosgei reinforced Kenya’s continued presence among the leading nations in marathon running.

For the aspiring athletes, coaches and fans gathered at the World Athletics Heritage Centre, the evening offered both inspiration and a reminder that success requires more than talent alone.

As Iten celebrated another Kenyan triumph, Bank of Africa also used the occasion to encourage athletes to think about what comes after the medals, records and prize money.

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2026 Chicago Marathon: Men’s Elite Results

1. Amos Kipruto (KEN) — 2:01:09

2. Tadese Bikila (ETH) — 2:02:56

3. Milkesa Mengesha (ETH) — 2:03:46

4. Jacob Kiplimo (UGA) — 2:04:18

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5. Boki Diriba (ETH) — 2:05:01

6. Daniel Mateiko (KEN) — 2:05:23

7. Clayton Young (USA) — 2:05:23

8. Charles Hicks (USA) — 2:05:35

9. Akira Akasaki (JPN) — 2:05:48

10. Vincent Mauri (USA) — 2:06:46

11. Galen Rupp (USA) — 2:06:54

2026 Chicago Marathon: Women’s Elite Results

1. Hawi Feysa (ETH) — 2:13:33

2. Sharon Lokedi (KEN) — 2:14:07

3. Brigid Kosgei (KEN) — 2:14:55

4. Mary Ngugi-Cooper (KEN) — 2:17:23

5. Joan Jepkosgei Kilimo (KEN) — 2:18:38

6. Isobel Batt-Doyle (AUS) — 2:20:38

7. Emma Grace Hurley (USA) — 2:20:47

8. Degitu Azimeraw Asires (ETH) — 2:21:00

9. Magdalyne Masai (KEN) — 2:21:11