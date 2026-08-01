Fresh Twist in Mohamed Salah’s Future as Another Turkish Club Moves to Hijack Besiktas Deal

Mohamed Salah appeared to be heading to Besiktas but it appears that deal could collapse after another Turkish rival entered the race for his signature.

Trabzonspor are reportedly on the verge of hijacking a deal for Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah, potentially snatching the free agent from under the noses of Super Lig rivals Besiktas.

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For much of July, Besiktas appeared to be the sole destination for the Egyptian superstar. The Istanbul club had been openly pursuing Salah for weeks, with sporting director Onder Ozen confirming their interest and making their offer public.

A verbal agreement was believed to be in place for a one-year contract with an option for a second, valued at approximately €10 million net per season plus €2 million in bonuses.

However, the deal collapsed unexpectedly. Besiktas withdrew from negotiations, with Ozen explaining in a press conference that talks had broken down over financial details, specifically citing commission demands that the club was unwilling to meet. While their offer technically remains on the table, negotiations were officially suspended.

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This stalemate has created an opening for Trabzonspor. According to reports from journalist Santi Aouna, the Black Sea club has entered advanced talks with Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas. The two parties are said to be close to a full agreement, with only minor details left to resolve.

Trabzonspor Boss Previously Denied Deal

Mohamed Salah.

If the move materialises, it would represent one of the most audacious transfer coups in the history of the Turkish league. Salah has been without a club since his contract at Liverpool expired at the end of last season, concluding a historic spell at Anfield where he became a club icon.

Despite the swirling media reports, there is a significant note of caution. Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan has repeatedly and publicly denied the rumours. He told Turkish media that the claims linking his club to Salah are baseless and questioned how many times he would need to refute them. The club has not released any official statement confirming the negotiations.

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This leaves the transfer in a familiar state of limbo, where media reports of rapid progress clash with official denials from the boardroom. For Liverpool fans, the saga is a strange postscript to a celebrated era. Salah's departure was a momentous occasion, but watching him navigate offers from Turkey and Saudi Arabia has made the separation feel all the more definitive.

The financial implications of any deal are substantial. Besiktas's proposed package was worth around €12 million annually, including bonuses. To secure Salah's signature, Trabzonspor would likely need to match or surpass that figure, almost certainly requiring significant backing from sponsors.