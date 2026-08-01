Samuel Kapen is among three Gor Mahia players who have been ruled out with injuries.

Samuel Kapen is among three Gor Mahia players who have been ruled out with injuries.

Gor Mahia Suffer Massive Blow as Three Key Players are Ruled Out for Months

The FKF Premier League champions will start the new season without the trio after they suffered long-term injuries.

The 2026-27 FKF Premier League season has not started yet but Gor Mahia already have three important players out for several months with different injuries.

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Gor Mahia, who have sealed a ticket to the CECAFA Kagame Cup semi-final, have seen that come at a big cost as winger Samuel Kapen, forward Patrick Essombe and defender Sylvester Owino have suffered injuries that will sideline them for months.

The biggest blow for Gor Mahia is Kapen, who sustained an interior cruciate ligament complete tear during their Kagame Cup game against Garde Republicaine of Djibouti on Thursday.

According to the club, the former Nairobi City Stars forward might not play for the whole of the upcoming season.

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“The winger is expected to be sidelined for anywhere between six months and one year,” Gor Mahia stated while providing the injury update.

Nature of Essombe and Owino Injuries

Meanwhile, Essombe and Owino are projected to be out for at least two months.

“Forward Patrick Essombe, who scored a stunning goal against APR and provided a crucial assist in our final group-stage match, has been diagnosed with a torn ligament. He will be out of action for two months,” the club statement further says.

“Adding to the list of injuries, is defender Sylvester Owino who suffered a right calf sprain and will also miss the next two months of action.”

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It is a setback for Owino, who returned from a long-term injury in the final weeks of last season, and was getting to grips ahead of the new campaign, having also been named club captain last month.