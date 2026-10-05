Dennis Oliech Returns to the Harambee Stars Fold With New Role Image source: Hussein Mohammed X

Dennis Oliech Returns to the Harambee Stars Fold With New Role Image source: Hussein Mohammed X

Dennis Oliech Returns to Harambee Stars Fold With New Role

Dennis Oliech is set to take on a new role with Harambee Stars as the federation looks to tap into his vast football experience.

Kenyan football icon Dennis Oliech has officially taken up a mentorship role with Harambee Stars, tasked with guiding the current crop of national team talent.

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The appointment, announced by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed, forms part of a broader strategy to integrate revered former internationals into the national setup to nurture both emerging and senior players.

FKF Turns to Dennis Oliech to Guide the Next Generation

Addressing the national Under-23 squad, Mohammed emphasised the value of drawing on the wisdom of the country's football greats.

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“We are rolling out a mentorship program spearheaded by legends of Kenyan football. They will offer guidance, leadership, and firsthand insight from their own careers to help you develop into better footballers,” Mohammed stated.

The FKF chief noted that veterans like Oliech are uniquely qualified to steer the modern generation through the highs and lows of professional sport.

“This initiative aims to help you avoid the pitfalls and hurdles faced by those who came before you, creating a clearer pathway for your careers. It is also designed to ensure you can build sustainable livelihoods from the sport and become responsible citizens long after hanging up your boots,” he added.

From Harambee Stars Hero to Mentor

Fondly nicknamed ‘Wuod Mary’, Oliech remains one of the most formidable strikers in Kenya's football history. With 34 goals in 74 international appearances, he stands as the national team's second-highest all-time leading scorer.

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Oliech first burst onto the scene in 2002 as a powerhouse 17-year-old talent from Kamukunji High School, earning a senior national team debut against Nigeria under late head coach Reinhard Fabisch.

Later that year, his five-goal haul propelled Kenya to the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup title in Arusha under tactician Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee.

His defining international moment came in 2003, when his stunning long-range strike secured Kenya’s qualification for the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia, ending a 12-year tournament drought.

At the finals, the former AJ Auxerre frontman delivered standout performances, highlighted by a goal in a memorable 3-0 victory over Burkina Faso.

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