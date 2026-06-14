AFCON 2027 Preparations Faces Setback as Key Figure Steps Away from Organising Committee

AFCON 2027 preparations have suffered a setback after a senior journalist stepped away from the organising committee over concerns about the process.

Preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have been dealt a blow after veteran journalist Elias Makori announced his resignation from any involvement with the tournament's organising committee.

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Makori, who previously served as the Head of Media Operations for the African Nations Championship (CHAN), cited unresolved issues and a lack of professionalism as key reasons for his departure.

In a sharply worded letter sent to Antony Inzahuli Lung’aho, the CEO of the AFCON Local Organising Committee (LOC), Makori formally withdrew from consideration for any role in the delivery of the Pamoja AFCON 2027 tournament.

"I write to formally communicate my decision to step away from any future involvement with the Local Organising Committee and, consequently, to decline consideration for any role in the preparations and delivery of the Pamoja Africa Cup of Nations 2027 tournament," he stated as quoted by Citizen Digital.

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Elias Makori Highlights Reasons for Withdrawing From AFCON 2027 Committee

Makori explained that his decision came after "careful reflection" on his experience during the 2025 CHAN, which Kenya co-hosted with Uganda and Tanzania. He highlighted "numerous operational and logistical challenges" that hampered the media team's work.

A central grievance is the failure to compensate him and his team for their services during the CHAN tournament. Makori noted that this issue remains unresolved despite multiple written appeals to both the LOC and the Principal Secretary.

"The prolonged failure to honour these obligations has raised serious concerns regarding accountability, professionalism and respect for the contributions of those who dedicate their time, expertise and effort to the success of national sporting events," Makori wrote.

He also expressed disappointment with a work culture that he felt did not "adequately value, respect or support the role of media professionals."

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With the countdown to AFCON 2027 underway, Makori raised alarms about the slow pace of preparations, pointing out that key operational deadlines set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have already been missed.

He added that critical decisions regarding media operations were being made without consulting him, despite his relevant experience.

"The manner in which media-related matters have been handled has reinforced my concerns regarding planning, coordination, consultation and professional respect within the organisation," he said.

Makori concluded by stating that professional relationships must be built on mutual respect, integrity, and transparency, principles he believes the LOC has failed to uphold.

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As Makori announced his resignation, a CAF broadcasting delegation was reportedly scheduled to arrive in Nairobi for an inspection visit. Meanwhile, construction continues on the Raila Odinga International Stadium, with refurbishment works also in progress at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Nyayo National Stadium is slated to be a designated training venue.