Premier League Commission Finds Man City Guilty of Concealing Over £830m via Sham Contracts

The Premier League giants are staring at heavy sanctions after the guilty verdict but they have up to October 2 to appeal.

Manchester City engaged in deceptive commercial arrangements to hide more than £830 million in clandestine owner funding, according to a landmark ruling published by the Premier League.

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An independent regulatory commission concluded that the Cityzens committed systematic breaches of league financial regulations spanning nine seasons, from 2009-10 through 2017-18.

Following the release of a redacted version of the panel's extensive findings, the club was found culpable on nearly every charge brought against them across four major categories, clearing them only on a single count concerning cooperation during the inquiry.

Inflated Revenues and Disguised Subsidies

The commission's report detailed how the club orchestrated "sham contracts" with several commercial partners to artificially bolster balance sheets and suppress reported expenses. Notably, the scheme shielded City from declaring what would have stood as the heaviest single-season financial loss in Premier League history during the 2009-10 campaign.

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Investigators discovered that across three title-winning campaigns—2011-12, 2013-14, and 2017-18—City declared £360 million in commercial sponsorship income. In reality, just £43 million stemmed from authentic commercial sources, with the remaining balance secretly injected by the club's parent entity, Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG), which purchased the club in 2008.

"The relevant sponsorship agreements were found to be shams, or at minimum did not reflect their economic substance," the commission noted, highlighting "deliberate or reckless conduct intended to circumvent the Premier League rules."

The panel arrived at its verdict after sifting through a massive evidentiary archive comprising tens of thousands of pages, accompanied by an index exceeding 750 pages.

League Leadership and Ministers Respond

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Premier League chief executive Richard Masters welcomed the panel's findings, describing them as proof of sustained, systemic non-compliance over nearly a decade.

"The core decision establishes the facts of what happened at Manchester City during this period," Masters stated. "It details how the club systematically broke Premier League Rules for nearly a decade. It also vindicates the Premier League's decision to pursue this case against Manchester City."

Masters added that enforcing collectively agreed rules remains essential to preserving competitive integrity across the top flight.

Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Lisa Nandy also emphasised the gravity of the ruling, remarking to the BBC: "It's incredibly serious, the Premier League report is incredibly stark. This is causing a lot of concern for Man City fans and all fans of Premier League football."

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Manchester City Vows to Appeal

Manchester City has strongly rejected the findings, maintaining that the commission's report is fundamentally flawed. The club has been granted until October 2 to formally lodge an appeal.

In a club statement, City officials expressed surprise and disappointment with the verdict:

"The Club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case. The Club will therefore be relentless, and where necessary proactive, in any and all appropriate regulatory and legal forums."

City added that they believe the commission's opinion contains critical errors of law and fact, rendering the ruling unsafe.

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