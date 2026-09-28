Benni McCarthy Backs Manzur Okwaro to Retain Key Role Ahead of Crucial Guinea Test

Benni McCarthy has backed Manzur Okwaro after his costly error against Eritrea, confirming his plans for Kenya’s upcoming clash with Guinea.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has launched an emphatic defence of Manzur Okwaro following Kenya’s 1-1 draw against Eritrea in their opening AFCON 2027 Group D qualification match at the Nyayo National Stadium.

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Despite a defensive error in the 35th minute that allowed Eritrean forward Nahom Girmai to steal possession and score the opener, Benni McCarthy confirmed that Manzur Okwaro will retain his starting position when Kenya faces Guinea on October 1, 2026.

Harambee Stars entered their opening AFCON 2027 qualifier under immense pressure following a disrupted week of preparations that saw the squad miss multiple training sessions due to off-field issues.

The lack of match sharpness became evident midway through the first half when Manzur Okwaro, operating in a deep-lying midfield pivot, attempted to play his way out of danger under pressure near the edge of the penalty box.

Eritrean attacker Nahom Girmai intercepted the ball and slotted it past goalkeeper Byrne Omondi to put the visitors ahead. Kenya fought back in the second half, eventually securing a late equaliser through substitute Ryan Ogam in the 85th minute after an assist from Ben Stanley Omondi.

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Benni McCarthy Vows to Keep Manzur Okwaro in Same Position

Refusing to scapegoat the young midfielder, Benni McCarthy addressed the media with a resolute message of support.

The former Manchester United attacking coach emphasised that Manzur Okwaro’s overall tactical contribution far outweighed a single isolated mistake, reaffirming his place in the starting XI for the upcoming clash against Guinea.

Delivering his assessment of Okwaro's performance and physical presence, McCarthy stated: “He is very comfortable and has the stature, and as I said, we hadn’t had one training session, and of course, we were a little bit slower, but he was fantastic. Normally, it’s unlike Manzur to take a risk the way he did, and he almost got out, but he got intercepted.

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“That was the only mistake we made throughout the match, and the goalkeeper couldn’t bail him out, but next time, he will play in the same position again, because I have trust and confidence in him and every player in the team.”

Disrupted Preparations Under Benni McCarthy

A major focal point of McCarthy’s post-match analysis was the lack of collective training leading into the Eritrea encounter.

Harambee Stars only held one lightweight session on the eve of the match, leaving the squad devoid of match sharpness and tactical cohesion.

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The head coach noted that Manzur Okwaro’s delayed decision-making in possession was a direct byproduct of the team’s sluggish overall rhythm.

As the team prepares to fly out for their Matchday 2 fixture against Guinea, Benni McCarthy believes two full tactical training sessions will correct the positioning errors that led to the turnover at Nyayo Stadium.