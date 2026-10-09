Advertisement

Kenyan Prospect Okello Bartley Signs First Professional Deal with Nottingham Forest

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 08:36 - 09 October 2026
Okello Bartley of Nottingham Forest. Image: Nottingham Forest
The defender will begin a new chapter of his career at the English Premier League club and there could be a chance to feature for Kenya if he chooses that path.
Advertisement

Nottingham Forest have secured the long-term future of rising defensive prospect Okello Bartley, who has signed his first professional contract after turning 17.

Advertisement

The Premier League side confirmed that the promising academy talent has committed to a multi-year deal that keeps him at the City Ground until at least June 2029.

Born in the United Kingdom to a Kenyan father and a British mother, Bartley qualifies to represent Kenya's Harambee Stars at senior international level should he choose to pledge his allegiance to the East African nation. He has already earned international recognition, having featured for England's youth sides.

The defender has spent a decade developing within Forest's setup, having initially joined their pre-academy pathway at the age of seven. His steady rise through the youth ranks has seen him cement a starting berth in the Under-18 squad this season, where he has been named in the starting lineup for all seven of their fixtures so far.

Forest Head of Academy Chris McGuane hailed the milestone as well-deserved recognition of the teenager's dedication and steady evolution at the club.

Advertisement

Forest Head of Academy on Okello’s Qualities

"We are delighted that Okello has signed his first professional contract. It is a reward for his hard work and consistency throughout his development at the club," McGuane said.

McGuane highlighted the youngster's mindset and praised his defensive maturity on the pitch.

"Okello is a fantastic individual who has represented England at youth level and has an incredible desire to develop as both a player and a person. He embodies the values of the club and has a strong family support network around him," McGuane added. "He is a composed defender with an excellent ability to sense danger and the defensive attributes to excel within our programme."

As Bartley embarks on the next phase of his career, the academy chief emphasized that the club remains fully committed to guiding his progression into senior football.

Advertisement

"He understands the hard work and commitment required as he progresses, and everyone at the Academy looks forward to supporting him through the next chapter of his career at Nottingham Forest."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Kenyan Prospect Okello Bartley Signs First Professional Deal with Nottingham Forest
Football
09.10.2026
Kenyan Prospect Okello Bartley Signs First Professional Deal with Nottingham Forest
Pin Up Live Casino: How the Real-Time Gaming Experience Works
Football
08.10.2026
Pin Up Live Casino: How the Real-Time Gaming Experience Works
Harambee Starlets' 11-Goal Masterclass Dismantles Seychelles in Olympic Qualifiers Opener
Football
08.10.2026
Harambee Starlets' 11-Goal Masterclass Dismantles Seychelles in Olympic Qualifiers Opener
Kenya Secures Safari Rally Extension as WRC Unveils Expanded 2027 Calendar
Motorsports
08.10.2026
Kenya Secures Safari Rally Extension as WRC Unveils Expanded 2027 Calendar
Sha’Carri Richardson Makes Bold Miami Move as $160 Million Backing Fuels New Sporting Chapter
Athletics
08.10.2026
Sha’Carri Richardson Makes Bold Miami Move as $160 Million Backing Fuels New Sporting Chapter
‘We Tried Everything’ - Benin Coach Cries Foul Over Denied Selfies and Shirt Swap During Messi Farewell
Football
08.10.2026
‘We Tried Everything’ - Benin Coach Cries Foul Over Denied Selfies and Shirt Swap During Messi Farewell