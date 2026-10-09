Kenyan Prospect Okello Bartley Signs First Professional Deal with Nottingham Forest

The defender will begin a new chapter of his career at the English Premier League club and there could be a chance to feature for Kenya if he chooses that path.

Nottingham Forest have secured the long-term future of rising defensive prospect Okello Bartley, who has signed his first professional contract after turning 17.

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The Premier League side confirmed that the promising academy talent has committed to a multi-year deal that keeps him at the City Ground until at least June 2029.

Born in the United Kingdom to a Kenyan father and a British mother, Bartley qualifies to represent Kenya's Harambee Stars at senior international level should he choose to pledge his allegiance to the East African nation. He has already earned international recognition, having featured for England's youth sides.

The defender has spent a decade developing within Forest's setup, having initially joined their pre-academy pathway at the age of seven. His steady rise through the youth ranks has seen him cement a starting berth in the Under-18 squad this season, where he has been named in the starting lineup for all seven of their fixtures so far.

Forest Head of Academy Chris McGuane hailed the milestone as well-deserved recognition of the teenager's dedication and steady evolution at the club.

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Forest Head of Academy on Okello’s Qualities

"We are delighted that Okello has signed his first professional contract. It is a reward for his hard work and consistency throughout his development at the club," McGuane said.

McGuane highlighted the youngster's mindset and praised his defensive maturity on the pitch.

"Okello is a fantastic individual who has represented England at youth level and has an incredible desire to develop as both a player and a person. He embodies the values of the club and has a strong family support network around him," McGuane added. "He is a composed defender with an excellent ability to sense danger and the defensive attributes to excel within our programme."

As Bartley embarks on the next phase of his career, the academy chief emphasized that the club remains fully committed to guiding his progression into senior football.

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