‘There is No Plan B’ - Patrice Motsepe Slams AFCON 2027 ‘Misinformation’ as He Backs, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda

The CAF President has insisted that East Africa will host the tournament next year even as he admitted there are key concerns regarding preparations.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has strongly refuted what he termed "misinformation" regarding the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, while also conceding that organisers are in an "emergency" situation with the tournament just nine months away.

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Motsepe made the remarks during a visit to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Thursday, just before flying to Kenya later the same day.

His tour includes all three co-hosts for the 2027 event—Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda—which is being promoted under the banner of ‘Pamoja.’ Despite ongoing concerns about the readiness of infrastructure in the East African nations, Motsepe was adamant that CAF has no intention of moving the tournament.

"There is no Plan B, there is no Plan C, there never will be a Plan B, there never will be a Plan C," Motsepe declared at a press conference. "We are going to work very hard in Tanzania."

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"I'm in Tanzania today and I'll take a similar message to Kenya and later give the same message to Uganda," he continued. "We're going to work together and those areas where we are falling behind, we'll correct them."

Motsepe Admits Key Preparation Concerns

However, alongside his firm defence of the Pamoja project, Motsepe acknowledged the significant challenges the co-hosts face. Each country is at a different stage in preparing its facilities and infrastructure for next year's continental showpiece.

"I have seen improvements since my last visit," Motsepe stated. "The problem is we are nine months away from the AFCON, which is a big emergency. What is also an emergency is those specific areas that have been brought to my attention where they say, 'President, we are behind. President Motsepe, there's room for improvement here.'"

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The CAF president expressed frustration with how these shortcomings have been portrayed in the media, suggesting that legitimate concerns have sometimes been blown out of proportion.

"Many of you see these negative media reports and I think some of them are misinformation," he said. "The deficiencies are being exacerbated; the areas that require improvement are being exacerbated, and it creates a wrong perception."

No Backing Away from East Africa

🎥 “There’s no Plan B or C. We will help Tanzania host the 2027 AFCON. There are too many negative media comments. I’m confident that when I come back in January, they will be ready.” — CAF President Patrice Motsepe.#CitiSports pic.twitter.com/aYKOm5Hv0N — Citi Sports (@CitiSportsGHA) September 17, 2026

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While affirming his support for a free press that holds CAF accountable, Motsepe called for more balanced reporting.

"The media must be objective," he urged. "Criticise us and make sure that they make us aware of our failures and our deficiencies. It's very important. We need that. What we would also request is where there's good work that's happening in Tanzania, say so."

When asked if there was a point at which Tanzania could be deemed too far behind schedule to host, Motsepe reiterated his commitment, insisting the tournament would proceed as planned in the three host nations.

"There will not be a Plan B," he stated firmly. "There will not be a stage when there will be a perception that Tanzania is irrevocably behind."

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