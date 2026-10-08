Kenya Secures Safari Rally Extension as WRC Unveils Expanded 2027 Calendar

Safari Rally Kenya has secured a major boost as its place on the WRC calendar continues with an important extension.

The iconic Safari Rally Kenya will remain a headline fixture on the World Rally Championship (WRC) schedule through 2027, following the FIA World Motor Sport Council's approval of an expanded 15-round global calendar that also marks long-awaited returns to the United States and the United Kingdom.

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Kenya ended a 19-year hiatus when it rejoined the championship in 2021, and the new agreement ensures the grueling African event remains on the top-tier rallying circuit after its previous hosting contract concluded this season.

Safari Rally Kenya Extends Its WRC Legacy

The 2027 schedule features notable shifts across the globe. With Rally de Portugal dropping off the roster, Rally Japan moves up to host the sixth round, directly preceding Greece's Acropolis Rally.

Italy's asphalt fixture in Rome will serve as the eighth stop, kicking off a challenging seven-event, all-gravel second half of the year.

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Fast-paced gravel rounds in Estonia and Finland will set the stage for the championship's return to the United States for the first time in nearly four decades.

The series will then head across the Atlantic for Rally Scotland before embarking on a South American swing through Paraguay and Chile. The 2027 campaign is scheduled to conclude in the Middle East with Rally Saudi Arabia from November 25 to 28.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem hailed the 15-round slate, the largest since the 2008 season, as evidence of the championship's growing global reach and commercial strength.

"The 2027 FIA World Rally Championship calendar reflects the strong momentum behind the WRC, with new events in the United Kingdom and Italy strengthening the Championship in countries with a proud rallying heritage, while the United States gives us an exciting opportunity to grow in a country where interest in rallying continues to rise," Ben Sulayem stated.

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"With the introduction of the WRC27 technical regulations, a new promoter thanks to the deal of the century that will bring long-term investment and ambition to the championship, and a strong global calendar, the future of rallying is extremely bright."

Ruto Hails Economic and Sporting Impact

Kenyan President William Ruto celebrated the extension, highlighting both the sporting legacy and economic significance of hosting the event in Naivasha.

"Once again, the world's finest drivers will take on our plains, our valleys, and the legendary roads of Naivasha," Ruto said.

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"The Safari was born on Kenyan soil. It belongs on Kenyan soil. Every edition fills our hotels, energises our businesses, and carries the beauty of our country to screens across the world."