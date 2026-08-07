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Collins Sichenje: Is Harambee Stars Defender Fit for Season Opener? Charlton Coach Responds

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 09:05 - 07 August 2026
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Collins Sichenje turning out for Charlton Athletic. Image: Imago
Charlton Coach Nathan Jones has provided a fitness update on Kenyan defender Collins Sichenje who missed the final weeks of last season due to injury.
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Charlton Athletic coach Nathan Jones has commented on the progress of Kenyan defender Collins Sichenje who suffered an injury in late April.

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Sichenje sustained the setback during Charlton’s penultimate match of last season against Hull City, which they won 2-1, to secure their stay in the English Championship.

The Kenyan defender had started in defence but lasted 28 minutes before he limped off. The player has therefore used the off-season as part of his recovery and according to his coach, there is positive progress.

Charlton start their season on Saturday when they face Cheltenham Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup but Sichenje will not be available as he has not been declared 100 per cent fit although he has been getting minutes in his legs, much recently featuring for the club’s U21 side in midweek.

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Nathan Jones on Sichenje’s Progress

Collins Sichenje. Image: Charlton Athletic

“It was a top up game for minutes. Collins Sichenje played 60 minutes in that, so did Daniel Kanu. People like Ibby Fullah and Nathan Asiimwe also played. Daniel Kanu and Collins really needed the minutes and it was good for them,” Jones said of the midweek game that Sichenje and other players returning from injury featured in.

Jones then went into details over the true state of the Kenyan defender who has made six competitive appearances for the club since signing in January from Serbian club Vojvodina.

“Collins Sichenje has had minutes, he got minutes against Reading and he’s played midweek, so he’s much, much closer. We’re in a better place,” he further stated.

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Sichenje looks likely to miss Saturday’s game but will be hoping to be ready for Charlton’s Championship opener against Derby County on August 15.

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