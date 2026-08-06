Advertisement

Arsenal Transfer Blow as Vinicius Junior Chooses Different Path After Real Madrid Contract Offer

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 21:27 - 06 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Arsenal Suffer Vinicius Jr Transfer Blow as Real Madrid Star Makes Contract Decision
Arsenal suffer Vinicius Jr transfer blow as Real Madrid star makes contract decision. Image: Imago
Arsenal have received a setback in their pursuit of Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr who has now made a decision regarding his future at Real Madrid.
Advertisement

Arsenal's ambitious summer transfer strategy has hit a significant snag, as top attacking target Vinicius Junior has signed a new contract with Real Madrid.

Advertisement

The Gunners, fresh off a historic Premier League title win, had identified the Brazilian winger as a key addition but will now have to look elsewhere.

Talks between Vinicius and Real Madrid had been ongoing since January, with a breakthrough reached on Wednesday, according to reports.

With the 26-year-old entering the final year of his previous contract, Arsenal were prepared to make a substantial offer, potentially rivaling the reported $100 million fee for Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes, who is expected to join the North London club.

Advertisement

Where Do Arsenal Turn Next?

The failure to land Vinicius leaves Arsenal's search for a top-tier left winger unresolved. The departure of 31-year-old Leandro Trossard to Besiktas has created a void, as he was the most frequent starter in that position last season. While Gabriel Martinelli, 25, featured often, it was primarily as a substitute in 28 appearances. Eberechi Eze, 28, also filled in on the left but is seen as a long-term option in central midfield.

To bolster their attacking options, Arsenal have already secured the signing of Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge for $45 million. The 24-year-old Greek international arrives with an impressive record of 17 goals and 23 assists from last season in Belgium. He is expected to function as a creative force, similar to Bukayo Saka on the right flank, which means the club is still in the market for a consistent goalscorer.

While Viktor Gyokeres was the team's leading scorer with 14 league goals last season, his role appeared to diminish toward the end of the campaign. He played only 48 minutes across the final three matches, which included the Champions League final loss to PSG.

Although the $75-million striker remains a valuable squad player for the demanding season ahead, Arsenal's hunt for a definitive starting forward continues.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Government Announces Multi-Million Reward for World U20 Athletics Championships Medalists
Athletics
07.08.2026
Government Announces Multi-Million Reward for World U20 Athletics Championships Medalists
‘Wonderful Place for Your Children’ - Mohamed Salah Receives Lifetime Gift in Turkey After Surprise Trabzonspor Transfer
Football
07.08.2026
‘Wonderful Place for Your Children’ - Mohamed Salah Receives Lifetime Gift in Turkey After Surprise Trabzonspor Transfer
Kenyan Defender in Line for Prominent Role at English Club After Shining Against Man United and Liverpool
Football
07.08.2026
Kenyan Defender in Line for Prominent Role at English Club After Shining Against Man United and Liverpool
Collins Sichenje: Is Harambee Stars Defender Fit for Season Opener? Charlton Coach Responds
Football
07.08.2026
Collins Sichenje: Is Harambee Stars Defender Fit for Season Opener? Charlton Coach Responds
Gor Mahia Coach Counts on K’Ogalo’s Good Character to End 41-Year CECAFA Kagame Cup Wait
Football
07.08.2026
Gor Mahia Coach Counts on K’Ogalo’s Good Character to End 41-Year CECAFA Kagame Cup Wait
Arsenal Suffer Vinicius Jr Transfer Blow as Real Madrid Star Makes Contract Decision
Football
06.08.2026
Arsenal Transfer Blow as Vinicius Junior Chooses Different Path After Real Madrid Contract Offer