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Kenyan Defender in Line for Prominent Role at English Club After Shining Against Man United and Liverpool

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 10:07 - 07 August 2026
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Zak Vyner (right) tussles for the ball with Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool in a pre-season clash. Image: Imago
Zak Vyner has enjoyed a great pre-season and is among players set to be relied upon for quality and experience as Wrexham push for Premier League promotion.
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Harambee Stars defender Zak Vyner is now fully fit and ready and there are high hopes that he will finally display his true quality at big-spending English Championship side Wrexham.

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Vyner joined Wrexham in January after ending his long stay at boyhood club Bristol City but had to deal with fitness issues. The 29-year-old arrived carrying a toe injury and after recovering and playing seven games, he suffered a groin issue that ruled him out of Wrexham’s final five games of last season.

But as the Welsh club begins their season on Friday night, Vyner is one of those coach Phil Parkinson will be counting on to deliver.

The defender, who can also play in midfield, has enjoyed a great pre-season, starting all five games against Wisla, Manchester United, Leeds United, Liverpool and Sunderland while getting enough minutes in the legs. He gave a good account of himself in all five matches.

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Vyner Outlines His Ambitions

Zak Vyner playing for Wrexham during pre-season. Image: Imago

"I'm ready to go, I feel good, I feel fit," Vyner told the BBC in a recent interview. "These tours, and pre-season in general, are for everyone to essentially give the manager a headache.”

Reflecting on his six-month stay at Wrexham, the Kenyan defender was positive in his assessment, keeping faith that he will stay fit and deliver what is expected from him.

"It's the first time I've moved to the new club that on a permanent basis and there's a lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes that people don't really see,” he added.

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"It's about getting to grips with everything off pitch as well, bedding into a new place, new club and a new changing room. It's a big jump. It takes time but I feel a lot closer to the lads now. I'm ready to go and there's a lot more to come."

Vyner’s first competitive game for Wrexham is a tough away trip to Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup first round on Friday night and he is in line to make the starting XI given what has been witnessed in pre-season.

Wrexham on Squad Integration

Wrexham line up before a pre-season match. Image: Imago
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His coach, who welcomed lots of players last summer and in January, is also optimistic of a good season ahead after finally getting to know the players well during the off-season.

"The aim is to improve individually and collectively. We enjoyed having the group together in pre-season, I think that was really important for us,” said Parkinson as quotd by North Wales Chronicle.

"A lot of the lads signed at different times (last summer) and three came in in January, and it is always difficult to get to know the lads when the games are coming thick and fast. It's been good to get the lads away together and I feel that's been very beneficial for them as a group,” added the English coach who has welcomed two more players this summer.

Having secured three straight promotions, Wrexham stumbled last term as they finished two points below the Premier League promotion playoff places, but in 2026-27, the ambitious owners of the club will be hoping that Parkinson leads Vyner and co to the ‘Promised Land.’

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