Advertisement

AFC Leopards’ Late Act Disarms Kenya Police as Ingwe Move Closer to Gor Mahia

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 18:19 - 20 October 2026
Ronald Sichenje scored the winning goal for AFC Leopards against Kenya Police. Image: AFC Leopards
Substitute Ronald Sichenje’s late goal secured maximum points for Ingwe who moved within two points of leaders Gor Mahia.
Advertisement

Substitute Ronald Sichenje struck in the 92nd minute to secure a dramatic 2-1 victory for AFC Leopards against Kenya Police FC at Nyayo Stadium on Tuesday, handing Ingwe their first win of the new FKF Premier League campaign.

Advertisement

Following a frustrating goalless draw against Bandari in their season opener, Leopards made home advantage count to close the gap on fierce rivals and defending champions Gor Mahia.

Gor Mahia have set the early pace with back-to-back wins over Murang'a Seal and APS Bomet, but Tuesday's triumph pulls Leopards to within two points of the summit.

Leopards began on the front foot, with James Kinyanjui causing constant problems for the Police backline with his pace and direct running. Samuel Ssenyonjo soon forced a sharp save from Police goalkeeper Job Ochieng, with defender Christophe Outtara reacting swiftly to clear the rebound before Adama Kanteh could turn it in.

Police created their first meaningful chance in the 15th minute when Yves Koutiama delivered a teasing ball into the penalty area, though no attacker was on hand to apply the finish. Koutiama came closer in the 22nd minute, heading narrowly wide from an Elvis Rupia cross.

Advertisement

Controversy Before Dramatic End

Controversy flared right on the stroke of halftime. Leopards thought they had taken the lead when Tyson Otieno's goal-bound effort was cleared, but the match officials ruled the ball had not crossed the line. The disputed call sparked heated protests from the Leopards bench and fans, with projectiles thrown toward the technical area as the officials attempted to reach the dressing room at the interval.

Leopards maintained their composure after the restart and made the breakthrough in the 49th minute. Kevin Luke Otiala took full advantage of a lapse in the Police defence to guide the ball into an empty net following a corner kick.

Police refused to fold and gradually ramped up the pressure. Their persistence was rewarded at the hour mark when Hernest Malonga linked up with Edward Omondi, who darted to the byline before cutting back a pinpoint pass for Rupia to tap home the equaliser.

Just as the clash seemed headed for a stalemate, Sichenje provided the decisive moment two minutes into stoppage time, finishing clinically from close range to spark jubilant celebrations in the stands and seal maximum points for Leopards.

Advertisement

Ingwe now are among five teams on four points from the opening two matches with Gor Mahia the only side to have started with back-to-back victories.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
AFC Leopards’ Late Act Disarms Kenya Police as Ingwe Move Closer to Gor Mahia
Football
20.10.2026
AFC Leopards’ Late Act Disarms Kenya Police as Ingwe Move Closer to Gor Mahia
Junior Starlets Put to the Sword by China to Begin Women’s U17 World Cup in Painful Fashion
Football
19.10.2026
Junior Starlets Put to the Sword by China to Begin Women’s U17 World Cup in Painful Fashion
Tusker Coach Names Missing Quality that Could Deny His Team Ksh52 Million
Football
18.10.2026
Tusker Coach Names Missing Quality that Could Deny His Team Ksh52 Million
Gor Mahia Build Strong Base for FKF Premier League Defence as Title Sponsors Make Plea
Football
17.10.2026
Gor Mahia Build Strong Base for FKF Premier League Defence as Title Sponsors Make Plea
Michael Olunga Opens Up Over Long Injury Lay-off After First Start in Seven Months
Harambee Stars
17.10.2026
Michael Olunga Opens Up Over Long Injury Lay-off After First Start in Seven Months
Benni McCarthy Returns to Familiar Ground as South Africa Confirm Venue for Harambee Stars Clash
Harambee Stars
16.10.2026
Benni McCarthy Returns to Familiar Ground as South Africa Confirm Venue for Harambee Stars Clash