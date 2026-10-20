AFC Leopards’ Late Act Disarms Kenya Police as Ingwe Move Closer to Gor Mahia

Substitute Ronald Sichenje’s late goal secured maximum points for Ingwe who moved within two points of leaders Gor Mahia.

Substitute Ronald Sichenje struck in the 92nd minute to secure a dramatic 2-1 victory for AFC Leopards against Kenya Police FC at Nyayo Stadium on Tuesday, handing Ingwe their first win of the new FKF Premier League campaign.

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Following a frustrating goalless draw against Bandari in their season opener, Leopards made home advantage count to close the gap on fierce rivals and defending champions Gor Mahia.

Gor Mahia have set the early pace with back-to-back wins over Murang'a Seal and APS Bomet, but Tuesday's triumph pulls Leopards to within two points of the summit.

Leopards began on the front foot, with James Kinyanjui causing constant problems for the Police backline with his pace and direct running. Samuel Ssenyonjo soon forced a sharp save from Police goalkeeper Job Ochieng, with defender Christophe Outtara reacting swiftly to clear the rebound before Adama Kanteh could turn it in.

Police created their first meaningful chance in the 15th minute when Yves Koutiama delivered a teasing ball into the penalty area, though no attacker was on hand to apply the finish. Koutiama came closer in the 22nd minute, heading narrowly wide from an Elvis Rupia cross.

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Controversy Before Dramatic End

Controversy flared right on the stroke of halftime. Leopards thought they had taken the lead when Tyson Otieno's goal-bound effort was cleared, but the match officials ruled the ball had not crossed the line. The disputed call sparked heated protests from the Leopards bench and fans, with projectiles thrown toward the technical area as the officials attempted to reach the dressing room at the interval.

Leopards maintained their composure after the restart and made the breakthrough in the 49th minute. Kevin Luke Otiala took full advantage of a lapse in the Police defence to guide the ball into an empty net following a corner kick.

Police refused to fold and gradually ramped up the pressure. Their persistence was rewarded at the hour mark when Hernest Malonga linked up with Edward Omondi, who darted to the byline before cutting back a pinpoint pass for Rupia to tap home the equaliser.

Just as the clash seemed headed for a stalemate, Sichenje provided the decisive moment two minutes into stoppage time, finishing clinically from close range to spark jubilant celebrations in the stands and seal maximum points for Leopards.

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