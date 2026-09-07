Gor Mahia Defender Highlights Impact of Delayed League Kick Off on CAF Champions League Loss

Gor Mahia captain Michael Kibwage has explained how a lack of competitive league matches affected their performance against Pyramids.

Gor Mahia defender Michael Kibwage has decried the lack of league matches in Kenya, pointing to it as one of the reasons that could have affected their performance against Pyramids.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kibwage captained Gor Mahia as they faced the Egyptian side in their CAF Champions League first preliminary round match that they lost 2-0 at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions conceded after five minutes through Walid El Karti and in first-half stoppage time when Mahmoud Saber slammed the ball into the roof of the net.

Both goals came after moments of lapses in concentration and poor defending for K’Ogalo and Kibwage feels while they should have done better, coming into the game having played competitive football would have been of great help to them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It has been a good experience but hard luck we have not won. We were hoping for a good result that would put us in a good position to qualify but I feel we have had a better second half,” Kibwage said in an interview with the club after the game.

Kibwage Decries Lack of Competitive Football

“I feel the lack of league matches has played a factor because at least we would have picked our rhythm unlike them [Pyramids] who have played two to three games. If you play a league match, it is competitive and it gives you a morale booster to win,” added the former Tusker FC defender.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While K’Ogalo face an uphill task in the second leg in Cairo on Sunday, September 13, Kibwage is keeping hope alive.

“I feel the goals they have scored are our own mistakes but every day we get better and we keep learning every day. I feel when we go for the second leg, we should be more motivated,” said Kibwage.

Kibwage and his teammates will have to wait a little longer for league action in Kenya as there is uncertainty surrounding when the FKF Premier League will start owing to a court case that has halted kick off indefinitely.