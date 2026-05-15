World U20 Trials: Barnaba Korir Unveils Strict Selection Rules, Age Checks and Visa Plans for Team Kenya

The Athletics Kenya youth development chairman outlined strict selection procedures for Kenya's World U20 team, including age and anti-doping verification, alongside detailed visa arrangements.

Athletics Kenya youth development chairman Barnaba Korir has outlined key plans ahead of the World Under-20 Championships trials set for May 21–23 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

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The World Under-20 Championships will take place from August 5 to 9 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA, with Korir expressing confidence in assembling a strong Kenyan team for the global event.

At the previous edition in Lima, Peru, in 2024, Kenya finished fifth overall after winning seven medals, three gold, three silver, and one bronze.

World Under-20 Championships Trials: Barnaba Korir Addresses Age Cheating & AIU Requirements

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Barnaba Korir revealed that more than 200 athletes have been invited to the World Under-20 Championships trials, with plans to select a final team of around 36 competitors.

He explained that all shortlisted athletes will undergo strict eligibility checks, with their names submitted to the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya and the Athletics Integrity Unit to confirm compliance with required testing standards.

“Because of the past issues that have come up before, we are not going to have an open championship where anyone can come and compete. We have already identified athletes who will be competing, and we are going to invite them, and the selection will be from the national championships from the primary and secondary schools,” Barnaba Korir said.

“The athletes need to be tested, and they have to meet other criteria, so we are not free to do as we wish as a country. We must check that we are competing within those limits.”

Barnaba Korir also noted that World Athletics will verify athletes’ ages through official validation processes beyond just birth certificates or passports, as part of efforts to ensure full integrity ahead of team selection.

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He added that the federation has recently been grappling with concerns over possible age irregularities among some athletes, and that ongoing investigations are still being carried out into cases where eligibility rules may have been breached.

“Lately, we have also had problems with age manipulation, and we are still doing that investigation concerning some of the athletes who might have cheated. We are still doing the reports to World Athletics. Currently, we require many other instructions that will be provided by World Athletics aside from the birth certificate and the passport,” Barnaba Korir added.

Barnaba Korir Sheds More Light on BIB Collection & Visa Application

Barnaba Korir further explained that athletes who are selected after the trials will be retained for a period to complete all necessary documentation processes.

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He added that competitors will be required to personally collect their bib numbers ahead of the event, stressing that proxy collection will not be permitted under any circumstances.

Korir further emphasised that any athlete who fails to adhere to this requirement will be barred from participation, as the federation moves to ensure proper identification and strict adherence to competition regulations.

“All the selected athletes will be accommodated after the trials for purposes of documentation. The athletes should collect their BIB numbers personally before the days of the event. If you send someone, you will not be allowed to compete,” Barnaba Korir shared.

Barnaba Korir explained that preparations for visa applications for the World Under-20 Championships team have already begun following discussions with officials from the US Embassy.

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He noted that the process is expected to be highly strict, with appointment dates likely to be set several months ahead, but said the federation will also seek special consideration where possible through formal petitions for earlier processing.

Korir revealed that the embassy operates under rigid scheduling systems that must be followed regardless of team urgency, even if travel timelines are tight.

He also recalled previous challenges during the World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, where visas were only issued at the last minute, stressing that the federation is working to avoid a repeat of such delays.

“On the application for visas, we had a meeting with officials from the US embassy last week and discussed how we could apply for visas for this team. It is very strict and I know that when we apply as a team, they will give us dates in October or September bu now from there, we shall start petitioning,” Barnaba Korir shared.

“The American embassy is a bit different, and they told us that even if we have a team, and we are going to the US, and the system does not allow us, we shall have to follow the system and petition to see whether we shall be given an earlier date.

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“We had a tough time during the World Cross Country Championships, but eventually everyone got their visa in the last minute, and we don’t want to go through that again.”

World Under-20 Championships Team Selection Criteria

Speaking about the selection criteria, Barnaba Korir explained that the team for the World Under-20 Championships will prioritise athletes who finish first in their events, provided they have met the required World Athletics qualifying standards.

He added that the remaining place will be determined by a selection panel, which will assess performances and make decisions collectively.

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Korir further emphasised that the entire process will be conducted transparently to ensure fairness and accountability in team selection.

“The first athlete to cross the finish line will be selected as long as they have met the qualifying standards for the World Athletics Under-20 qualifying standards. The other one will be based on the decision of the selection panel, and everything will be done transparently,” he added.