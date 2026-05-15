Michael Carrick Receives Boost as Another Top Rival for Man United Job Extends Contract
Michael Carrick’s chances of landing the Manchester United coaching job on a permanent basis keep increasing after another top rival for the role extended his contract.
Carrick, has been reported widely as favourite to land the job permanently, after an impressive interim spell that has seen the Red Devils secure Champions League qualification after a two-year absence.
The former United midfielder was not guaranteed the role as the club was looking at other top and experienced coaches but the door now seems open for him after the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has confirmed that Carlo Ancelotti will continue as the head coach of the national team until 2030, a significant vote of confidence as the football powerhouse seeks to overcome recent World Cup disappointments.
In a statement released on Thursday, the CBF announced the contract renewal will keep the 66-year-old Italian in charge of the team "until the 2030 World Cup."
Ancelotti Opts to Extend Brazil Stay
Ancelotti, who took the helm last year, successfully guided the five-time world champions through their qualification campaign for the upcoming World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
"From the very first minute, I understood what football means to this country," Ancelotti stated. "For the past year, we have been working to lead the Brazilian national team back to the very top of the world stage."
The decorated manager, with previous stints at Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Chelsea, expressed his desire for "more victories, more time, more work." The role with Brazil marks his first-ever position coaching a national team.
Window of Opportunity for Carrick?
Ancelotti was brought in to revitalise a team that had underperformed on the world's biggest stage, suffering quarter-final exits in both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. The nation is still haunted by its last semi-final appearance in 2014, when as hosts, they were dealt a stunning 7-1 defeat by Germany.
His appointment followed a period of instability, with Brazil going through three different coaches after Tite's departure post-2022. Ancelotti is also the first foreign manager to lead the Selecao since Argentina's Filpo Núnez had a brief spell in 1965.
With Thomas Tuchel having extended his contract as England coach until 2028 in February and Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique set to sign a new deal in the coming weeks, there are few ‘best in class’ coaches available for United to lure, a situation that hugely boosts Carrick’s chances.