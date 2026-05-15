Faith Kipyegon Shares Bold Season Plans Ahead of Track Season Opener in Shanghai: 'I'm Moving Slowly'
Three-time Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon has shared her season plans ahead of her track opener at the Diamond League Meeting in Shanghai on Saturday, May 16.
Faith Kipyegon began her 2026 campaign with a 10km victory in Monaco, clocking 29:47, and will be aiming to extend her winning form as she returns to the track in China.
Speaking at the pre-race press conference, the five-time Diamond League 1500m final champion said she was delighted to be back competing in China to launch her season.
Faith Kipyegon Reveals Her Main Goal of the Season
The four-time world 1500m champion explained that her main focus this season is preparing strongly for the World Ultimate Championships in Budapest, Hungary, later this year, while maintaining a high level across her races.
The world 5000m silver medallist noted that she is taking a gradual approach with her schedule, beginning with the 5,000m as she continues to test herself in different events.
Faith Kipyegon added that she remains open-minded about what the rest of the campaign could bring and is determined to embrace every opportunity and experience throughout the year.
“The big goal is the World Ultimate Championships and just to keep being consistent and see what I still have in the tank for the track,” Faith Kipyegon said.
“I’m moving slowly. Now I’m doing the 5,000m. I don’t know what’s next, but I want to enjoy everything this year.”
Faith Kipyegon also explained that she deliberately chose the 5000m as a way to test her endurance and overall condition before returning to the 1500m later in the year.
The former world 5000m champion noted that starting with a longer race would help her better understand where she stands physically at the beginning of the campaign, while also allowing her to gradually build toward peak form.
Faith Kipyegon added that competing in a world-class stadium and in front of passionate fans provides extra motivation and belief, as she looks to evaluate her body’s response throughout the season ahead of the Diamond League finals.
“It’s great to be back here in China for my season opener. It feels great to start the season with endurance and not go straight to the 1,500m. I chose to do the 5,000m just to see where my endurance is,” Faith Kipyegon revealed.
“I am hoping for the best in the race. Running in a beautiful stadium like this gives you the morale that anything is possible. Because I am starting the season, I just want to see how the body responds for the rest of the season and eventually the Diamond League finals.”