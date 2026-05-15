Clarke Oduor: Make or Break for Harambee Stars Midfielder as Grimsby Town Eye Promotion Playoff Final

Kenyan midfielder Clarke Oduor will be hoping to inspire his club Grimsby Town to the English League Two playoff final but must overcome a first leg deficit.

Kenyan international Clarke Oduor is poised for a crucial role as Grimsby Town heads to the Peninsula Stadium for a high-stakes League Two playoff semi-final second leg against Salford City this Friday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With a coveted spot at Wembley Stadium at stake, the Mariners must overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg at Blundell Park. Despite an explosive start that saw Reece Staunton score a spectacular volley within the first minute, Grimsby were ultimately undone by Salford's relentless attack and a contentious late goal.

However, David Artell’s squad has every reason to believe they can reverse the result, particularly given their formidable form in the latter part of the season. Grimsby secured victories in seven of their last 10 league games, establishing themselves as one of the division's most potent attacking forces with 75 goals—the joint second-highest in League Two.

What is Oduor’s Grimsby Counting On?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clarke Oduor playing for Grimsby Town against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Imago

Oduor has become a key component of Grimsby's offensive play in recent weeks. His composure on the ball, direct running, and ability to find space between the lines have made him vital to the team's transitions. The midfielder will be determined to make his mark in what is arguably one of the club's most significant matches of the season.

The Mariners can also take heart from their regular-season encounters with Salford, having defeated the Ammies in both league fixtures. A 2-0 victory at the Peninsula Stadium earlier in the campaign proves they can perform under pressure away from home, and their aggressive pressing style has previously unsettled their opponents.