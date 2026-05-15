Basketball Africa League and Qatar Foundation Announce Multiyear Social Impact Collaboration

Basketball Africa League and Qatar Foundation have launched a multiyear partnership aimed at expanding basketball access, supporting community programs, and promoting gender equality across Africa.

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) and Qatar Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that supports human and social development through programs focused on education, research and innovation, and community development, today announced a multiyear collaboration that makes Qatar Foundation the BAL’s first Official Community Partner.

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Through the collaboration, which is being facilitated by Qatar Sports Investments, Qatar Foundation is supporting the BAL’s social impact programming and efforts to make basketball more accessible across the continent, including through court renovations as part of NBA Africa’s broader commitment to build 1,000 courts across the continent, and BAL4HER – the league’s platform for advancing gender equality in the African sports ecosystem.

As part of the collaboration, Qatar Foundation will also serve as Presenting Partner of the BAL’s Ubuntu Trophy, which is awarded annually to a BAL player who has made an impact on the local community during the BAL season. Qatar Foundation’s logo is also displayed on the back of all BAL game uniforms.

“At Qatar Foundation, we believe that the true strength of a nation lies in the wellbeing and potential of its people,” said Vice Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani.

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“We see sport as one of the most powerful tools for positive change. It is not only a means of physical activity, but a catalyst for healthier lives, stronger communities, and more resilient societies. It brings people together, creating bonds across backgrounds and building communities around shared purpose.

“Our vision is to harness this power of sport for good, ensuring that it is accessible, inclusive, and designed to meet the needs of all. We are committed to creating environments where participation is safe, welcoming and inspiring, and where the values of teamwork, discipline and leadership are nurtured.”

“Qatar Foundation shares our commitment to giving back to the youth, fans and communities that support the BAL year-round,” said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall.

“This collaboration will enhance our ongoing social impact programming that uses the power of basketball to positively impact lives across the continent.”

Beginning this season, Qatar Foundation is supporting BAL4HER Power Hours in each BAL host city, which connects young women pursuing careers in the sports industry with leading executives and practitioners through structured conversations, networking and immersive programming – creating a platform for visibility, relationship-building and professional advancement within the African sports ecosystem.

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The collaboration builds on Qatar Foundation’s broader work in harnessing sport for social development alongside Qatar Sports Investments – a leading strategic investment group in sports, culture, entertainment and lifestyle – reinforcing a shared commitment to using sport as a platform for opportunity, inclusion and long term community impact.

Qatar Foundation leads and supports sport-for-development programs, including in Africa, that prioritize agency and ownership, culturally grounded delivery, safeguarding, and active community participation, with its sport-focused efforts in Qatar, the Middle East and North Africa region, and internationally having a particular emphasis on enabling and empowering sporting participation among women and girls.

The 2026 BAL season has featured 12 of the top club teams from 12 African countries playing a total of 42 games across the Kalahari Conference group phase from March 27 – April 5 at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa; the Sahara Conference group phase from April 24 – May 3 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, Morocco; and the Playoffs and Finals from May 22 – 31 at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.

Eight teams have qualified for the 2026 BAL Playoffs: Petro de Luanda (Angola), Al Ahly (Egypt), the RSSB Tigers (Rwanda), Club Africain (Tunisia), Al Ahly Ly (Libya), FUS Rabat (Morocco), ASC Ville de Dakar (Senegal) and Dar City (Tanzania).

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