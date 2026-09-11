World Athletics Ultimate Championships: Format, Schedule, Prize Money and Where to Watch Live

The World Athletics Ultimate Championships will bring together stars including Julien Alfred, Melissa Jefferson, and Emmanuel Wanyonyi and here is everything you need to know.

The world of track and field is set to welcome a thrilling new competition with the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships.

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Scheduled to take place in Budapest, the three-day event promises high-stakes action, featuring a potential showdown in the men's 1500m between rivals Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr.

This new championship will cap off the 2026 track season, bringing together the sport's biggest names to compete for a record-breaking prize fund in the Hungarian capital. Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting addition to the athletics calendar.

What is the World Athletics Ultimate Championships?

Designed to fill the gap in years without an Olympics or World Championships, this new event aims to create a fast-paced, action-packed spectacle for fans.

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World Athletics has billed it as a "must-watch" competition featuring the largest prize pot in the history of track and field.

Sprints and hurdles events (100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 100m/110m hurdles, and 400m hurdles) will have two semi-finals of eight athletes each, with the top four advancing to the final.

Meanwhile, the 1500m, 5000m, and all relays will be straight finals. Field events will also be straight finals, with a condensed four-round format where all eight competitors are guaranteed at least two attempts.

Who Will Compete at the World Athletics Ultimate Championships?

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The championships will feature the elite of the sport. Athletes can qualify by becoming an Olympic champion in Paris, winning gold at the previous year's World Championships in Tokyo, or securing a 2026 Diamond League title. The remaining spots will be filled by athletes ranked in the top 12 globally.

To ensure major head-to-head clashes, World Athletics has also reserved the right to offer wildcards.

World Athletics Ultimate Championships: Schedule in EAT

Friday, September 11

20:08 - 4x100m Relay Final Mixed

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20:13 - High Jump Final Women

20:19 - 400m Semi Men

20:23 - Hammer Throw Final Men

20:38 - 400m Semi Women

21:04 - 100m Hurdles Semi Women

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21:08 - Pole Vault Final Men

21:21 - 110m Hurdles Semi Men

21:36 - 5000m Final Men

21:53 - Long Jump Final Women

21:57 - 800m Semi Women

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22:20 - 100m Hurdles Final Women

22:49 - 110m Hurdles Final Men

Saturday, September 12

Audrey Werro Sets Meeting Record as Lilian Odira Endures Tough Finish at Lausanne Diamond League. Image: Imago

19:08 - 400m Final Women

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19:13 - Javelin Throw Final Women

19:18 - 400m Final Men

19:26 - 800m Semi Men

19:43 - Pole Vault Final Women

19:46 - 400m Hurdles Semi Women

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20:04 - 100m Semi Women

20:21 - 100m Semi Men

20:36 - 1500m Final Women

20:44 - Long Jump Final Men

20:57 - 400m Hurdles Semi Men

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21:18 - 800m Final Women

21:38 - 100m Final Women

21:49 - 100m Final Men

Sunday, September 13

Emmanuel Wanyonyi will be among Kenyans at the World Athletics Ultimate Championships. Image: Wanda Diamond League

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19:08 - 400m Hurdles Final Women

19:13 - Javelin Throw Final Men

19:18 - 200m Semi Men

19:36 - 400m Hurdles Final Men

19:44 - 200m Semi Women

20:04 - High Jump Final Men

20:10 - 5000m Final Women

20:34 - Triple Jump Final Women

20:41 - 800m Final Men

20:53 - 4x400m Relay Final Mixed

21:12 - 1500m Final Men

21:38 - 200m Final Men

21:49 - 200m Final Women

When and Where to Watch World Athletics Ultimate Championships

The event is scheduled to run from Friday, September 11, to Sunday, September 13, at Budapest's National Athletics Centre. Each day will feature a three-hour evening session packed with finals.

For viewers in the UK, the BBC will provide live coverage. The first two days of competition will be broadcast on BBC Two, with the final night's action airing on BBC One. All sessions will also be available for streaming on BBC iPlayer.

East African viewers can watch the World Athletics Ultimate Championship live via SuperSport, SportyTV, or the SportyTV YouTube channel.

What's the Prize Money?