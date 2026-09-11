World Athletics Ultimate Championships: Format, Schedule, Prize Money and Where to Watch Live
The world of track and field is set to welcome a thrilling new competition with the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships.
Scheduled to take place in Budapest, the three-day event promises high-stakes action, featuring a potential showdown in the men's 1500m between rivals Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr.
This new championship will cap off the 2026 track season, bringing together the sport's biggest names to compete for a record-breaking prize fund in the Hungarian capital. Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting addition to the athletics calendar.
What is the World Athletics Ultimate Championships?
Designed to fill the gap in years without an Olympics or World Championships, this new event aims to create a fast-paced, action-packed spectacle for fans.
World Athletics has billed it as a "must-watch" competition featuring the largest prize pot in the history of track and field.
Sprints and hurdles events (100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 100m/110m hurdles, and 400m hurdles) will have two semi-finals of eight athletes each, with the top four advancing to the final.
Meanwhile, the 1500m, 5000m, and all relays will be straight finals. Field events will also be straight finals, with a condensed four-round format where all eight competitors are guaranteed at least two attempts.
Who Will Compete at the World Athletics Ultimate Championships?
The championships will feature the elite of the sport. Athletes can qualify by becoming an Olympic champion in Paris, winning gold at the previous year's World Championships in Tokyo, or securing a 2026 Diamond League title. The remaining spots will be filled by athletes ranked in the top 12 globally.
To ensure major head-to-head clashes, World Athletics has also reserved the right to offer wildcards.
World Athletics Ultimate Championships: Schedule in EAT
Friday, September 11
20:08 - 4x100m Relay Final Mixed
20:13 - High Jump Final Women
20:19 - 400m Semi Men
20:23 - Hammer Throw Final Men
20:38 - 400m Semi Women
21:04 - 100m Hurdles Semi Women
21:08 - Pole Vault Final Men
21:21 - 110m Hurdles Semi Men
21:36 - 5000m Final Men
21:53 - Long Jump Final Women
21:57 - 800m Semi Women
22:20 - 100m Hurdles Final Women
22:49 - 110m Hurdles Final Men
Saturday, September 12
19:08 - 400m Final Women
19:13 - Javelin Throw Final Women
19:18 - 400m Final Men
19:26 - 800m Semi Men
19:43 - Pole Vault Final Women
19:46 - 400m Hurdles Semi Women
20:04 - 100m Semi Women
20:21 - 100m Semi Men
20:36 - 1500m Final Women
20:44 - Long Jump Final Men
20:57 - 400m Hurdles Semi Men
21:18 - 800m Final Women
21:38 - 100m Final Women
21:49 - 100m Final Men
Sunday, September 13
19:08 - 400m Hurdles Final Women
19:13 - Javelin Throw Final Men
19:18 - 200m Semi Men
19:36 - 400m Hurdles Final Men
19:44 - 200m Semi Women
20:04 - High Jump Final Men
20:10 - 5000m Final Women
20:34 - Triple Jump Final Women
20:41 - 800m Final Men
20:53 - 4x400m Relay Final Mixed
21:12 - 1500m Final Men
21:38 - 200m Final Men
21:49 - 200m Final Women
When and Where to Watch World Athletics Ultimate Championships
The event is scheduled to run from Friday, September 11, to Sunday, September 13, at Budapest's National Athletics Centre. Each day will feature a three-hour evening session packed with finals.
For viewers in the UK, the BBC will provide live coverage. The first two days of competition will be broadcast on BBC Two, with the final night's action airing on BBC One. All sessions will also be available for streaming on BBC iPlayer.
East African viewers can watch the World Athletics Ultimate Championship live via SuperSport, SportyTV, or the SportyTV YouTube channel.
What's the Prize Money?
World Athletics has announced a groundbreaking prize fund of $10 million for the championships. Winners of individual events will take home a substantial prize of $150,000, making it one of the most lucrative events on the athletics circuit.