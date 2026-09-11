Samuel Eto'o Defends Himself Over €568K Cameroon-Russia Payment: 'We Have the Right to Speak'

Samuel Eto’o has responded to criticism over the €567,570 payment linked to Cameroon's 2023 friendly match against Russia, describing the allegations as part of a campaign against him for defending African football.

Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) President Samuel Eto'o has fired back at mounting criticism over a €567,570 payment related to Cameroon's 2023 friendly match against Russia.

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The football legend claims the allegations are a coordinated campaign against him for defending the interests of African football.

The controversy stems from claims made by former FECAFOOT officials, who have questioned why the funds were allegedly deposited into a personal bank account belonging to Eto'o at Qatar National Bank, rather than an official federation account.

These officials state they have reported the issue to FIFA's Ethics Committee but have yet to receive a response. The allegations remain unproven, and there has been no established finding that Eto'o personally misused the funds.

The dispute has nevertheless added to the scrutiny surrounding the FECAFOOT president and his leadership of Cameroonian football.

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The payment is reportedly linked to Cameroon's friendly match against Russia in 2023, with questions now being raised over how the money was handled and who had authority over the transaction.

Samuel Eto'o says criticism is politically motivated

In a defiant response, Eto'o suggested the timing and nature of the criticism were not coincidental. "It only took me to speak up to defend our interests, the interests of Africa, for them to all be out," he stated.

"Coincidentally, the same attacks, the same language elements, relayed almost simultaneously by journalists who are loyal to them."

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The former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker believes his vocal stance on African football matters has made him a target for those who wish to silence him.

Eto'o, one of Africa's most prominent football figures, has increasingly positioned himself as a strong advocate for greater influence and independence for African football.

His comments suggest he views the latest allegations not simply as an administrative dispute, but as part of a wider campaign against his position and influence.

Samuel Eto'o refuses to back down

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A known supporter of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Eto'o has frequently praised Infantino's leadership and contributions to the sport on the African continent. He has vowed that the recent scrutiny will not deter him from his mission.

"Those who spend their time giving us lessons in democracy seem to have much more trouble accepting it when an African speaks freely, defends his convictions and refuses to remain silent," Eto'o added.

The FECAFOOT president has continued to maintain that African football leaders should be able to make decisions in the interests of their own football structures and communities without undue external pressure.

"We have the right to speak," he insisted. "We have the right to defend our interests. We have the right to think and decide for our football."