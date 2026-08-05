World Athletics U20 Championships 2026: Complete Day 1 Schedule in East Africa Time (EAT)

Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google

Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google

The 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships get underway today, with top young talents set to headline an action-packed opening day in Eugene.

The 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships officially kick off today, Wednesday, running from August 5 to 9.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hosted at the historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, the five-day global spectacle serves as the launching pad for the next generation of track and field stars.

Day 1 features early heat action alongside finals in the men's shot put, 5000m events, and the mixed 4x400m relay.

Some of the young talents set to light up the track include American sprinting sensation Quincy Wilson, Jamaican prodigy Shanoya Douglas, and Kenyan distance athlete Frankline Kibet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

World Athletics Under-20 Championships: Complete Day 1 Schedule in East Africa Time (EAT)

20:00 – Women's 100 Metres Hurdles (Heptathlon)

20:03 – Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification - Group A)

20:22 – Mixed 4x400 Metres Relay (Round 1)

20:45 – Men's Hammer Throw 6kg (Qualification - Group A)

Advertisement

Advertisement

20:50 – Women's High Jump (Heptathlon)

20:54 – Women's 100 Metres (Round 1)

21:20 – Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification - Group B)

21:44 – Men's 100 Metres (Round 1)

22:05 – Men's Hammer Throw 6kg (Qualification - Group B)

Advertisement

Advertisement

22:35 – Men's 800 Metres (Round 1)

22:40 – Women's Long Jump (Qualification)

23:05 – Men's Shot Put 6kg (Qualification)

23:15 – Women's 800 Metres (Round 1)

04:00 – Women's Pole Vault (Qualification)

Advertisement

Advertisement

04:00 – Women's Discus Throw (Qualification - Group A)

04:05 – Women's 100 Metres (Semi-Finals)

04:20 – Women's Shot Put (Heptathlon)

04:30 – Men's 100 Metres (Semi-Finals)

04:55 – Women's 3000 Metres Steeplechase (Round 1)

Advertisement

Advertisement

05:20 – Women's Discus Throw (Qualification - Group B)

05:26 – Women's 200 Metres (Heptathlon)

05:45 – Men's Shot Put 6kg (Final)

05:53 – Women's 5000 Metres (Final)

06:20 – Men's 5000 Metres (Final)

Advertisement

Advertisement