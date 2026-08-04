Gor Mahia Knock Out Al Hilal on Penalties to Seal CECAFA Kagame Cup Final Place

Gor Mahia overcame a stern test to keep their hopes of lifting the regional trophy alive with a place in the final.

Gor Mahia booked their place in the 2026 CECAFA Kagame Cup final after edging Sudanese giants Al Hilal in a dramatic penalty shootout following a fiercely contested 1-1 draw in Kigali.

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Gor Mahia opened their 2026 CECAFA Kagame Cup campaign with a dominant 5–0 victory over Rwanda's APR FC.

Despite a narrow 1–0 setback against Uganda's Vipers SC in their second match, the Kenyan champions bounced back to defeat Djibouti's Garde Républicaine 1–0.

This hard-fought victory allowed K'Ogalo to top Group A on goal difference and advance to the semi-finals.

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Gor Mahia vs Al Hilal: Full Match Report

Gor Mahia started the match on a high note, pressing aggressively from the opening whistle, with Al-Hilal looking to absorb the early pressure and keep their defensive shape intact.

Ten minutes into the match, both sides were still trying to settle into the game, with midfield battles dominating as they looked to find their rhythm and establish control.

By the 20th minute, the contest began to open up as Gor Mahia and Al-Hilal pressed forward in search of the opening goal, trading early chances at both ends of the pitch.

The match produced the first attempt to score in the 22nd minute when Shariff Musa broke free onto a sharp through pass from midfield, only for the assistant referee's flag to cut the move short for offside.

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Daniel Sakari was holding firm at right-back, delivering a solid defensive shift to break up Al-Hilal’s wide attacks as the match remained deadlocked approaching the half-hour mark.

Gor Mahia broke the deadlock in the 38th minute, sweeping forward to take a 1-0 lead over Al-Hilal. However, Al-Hilal struck back on the stroke of halftime, pulling an equaliser in the 45th minute to draw level just before the break.

The second half got underway with both sides locked at 1-1, looking to regain the upper hand early after the restart.

Entering the hour mark, the match remained wide open, with both sides throwing men forward and pushing for a decisive second goal as the game entered its final 30 minutes of regular time.

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Gor Mahia opted for fresh legs to regain momentum, making strategic substitutions in the 63rd and 73rd minutes to inject energy into their lineup for the final stretch.

Gor Mahia made another change in the 84th minute, bringing on Ebenezer Assifuah to replace Paul Okoth for the closing minutes of the match.

Gor Mahia nearly snatched a dramatic late winner in the 93rd minute when Lesley Otieno found space inside the box, but his effort dragged just wide of the post.

With extra time officially called, Gor Mahia found themselves facing a massive test of character, tasked with navigating the remaining minutes of the match with ten men following Jackson Dwang's late red card.

Neither side could find a winner through a gruelling 30 minutes of extra time, leaving the contest locked at 1-1 after 120 minutes and sending this thrilling semi-final straight to a penalty shootout.

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In a tense and marathon penalty shootout, Gor Mahia held their nerve to secure a thrilling victory over Al Hilal after early pressure from Daniel Sakari's initial miss.

Both sides traded a relentless sequence of successful spot-kicks through sudden death until goalkeeper Byrne Omondi converted his strike and Musa Hussein missed for Al Hilal.

With that final, decisive missed penalty, Gor Mahia sealed their spot and advanced directly through to the grand final in Kigali.

Gor Mahia

Daniel Sakari (L)

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Ben Stanley Omondi (W)

Ebenezer Ocran (W)

Frank Odhiambo (W)

Ebenezer Adukwaw (W)

Paul Ochuoga (W)

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Ebenezer Assifuah (W)

Mike Kibwage (W)

Lesley Otieno (L)

Byrne Omondi (W)

Al-Hilal

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Baker Abdallah (W)

Haman Mandjan (W)

Yasir Mozamil (W)

Godwin Frimpong (W)

Ernest Luzolo (L)

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Musab Kurdman (W)

Steven Ebuela (W)

Abaker Abdallah (W)

Soufiane Farid (L)