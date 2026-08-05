Mohamed Salah: Turkish Club Breaks Silence on Pursuit of Liverpool Legend

Mohamed Salah's future has taken a fresh twist after a Turkish club shared a significant update on its pursuit of the Egyptian forward.

Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor have officially confirmed they are in negotiations to sign former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

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The Egyptian forward is a free agent after his contract with Liverpool expired at the end of last season. In a statement to Turkey's public disclosure platform, the club announced, "Negotiations have been launched to transfer professional footballer Mohamed Salah, who is in a free status, to our club."

Following the announcement, Trabzonspor Chairman Ertugrul Dogan provided further details to broadcaster A Spor.

He stated that while the deal is not yet finalised, Salah is expected to arrive in Istanbul on Wednesday for a medical before travelling to Trabzon to complete the signing. Dogan indicated that the contract would likely be signed on Thursday.

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Liverpool Legend Set for New Chapter in Turkey

Salah, 34, departed Liverpool this summer after a decorated nine-year spell, during which he scored 257 goals in 442 appearances. His time at Anfield saw him win two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

His most prolific campaign was in 2024-25, where he scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists in the Premier League.

This performance set a new record for goal involvements in a 38-game season and saw him become the first player to win the Premier League Player of the Season, the Golden Boot, and the Playmaker Award in the same year.

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However, his form declined last season, with seven goals and seven assists in 27 league matches. Reduced playing time, particularly in the Champions League, led to a well-publicised disagreement with former Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

Before his move to Liverpool in 2017, Salah's European career began at Swiss club Basel in 2012. He later had spells at Chelsea, Fiorentina, and AS Roma.

Trabzonspor, often regarded as one of Turkey's top clubs, finished third in the Super Lig last season, securing a spot in the Europa League playoff round.