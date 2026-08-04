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Gor Mahia Captain Opens Up on Injury Blow Ahead of Busy Season: 'I Feel Disappointed'

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 20:16 - 04 August 2026
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Gor Mahia Captain Sylvester Owino Opens Up on Injury Blow Ahead of Busy Season
Gor Mahia Captain Opens Up on Injury Blow Ahead of Busy Season Image source: Sportpesa Blog
The Harambee Stars defender has broken his silence after suffering a major setback ahead of a busy season.
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Gor Mahia captain Sylvester Owino has pointed to inadequate pre-season training as the cause of a calf injury that is set to keep him out of action for the start of the 2026/27 season.

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The defender described the setback as a significant personal blow, coming just as he was set to lead the record league champions into a new campaign.

The Harambee Stars defender sustained a sprain to his right calf and is expected to be sidelined for approximately two months.

This is the second time Owino has faced a calf issue this year, after injuring his left calf during a match against Ulinzi Stars in March.

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Sylvester Owino: It’s a Major Setback

This latest injury means the experienced centre-back will miss Gor Mahia's opening FKF Premier League matches, which begin on August 22, as well as the club's CAF Champions League preliminary round fixtures in September.

Sylvester Owino attributed the injury to the team's rushed preparations, suggesting that the players were not physically conditioned for the demands of competitive football.

"I think it came up because of poor preparations. We did not have enough time to train well together and we were just getting started, then the tournament came up. It came from not having well-planned sessions, as the body was not ready for competitive action. Hopefully it will be better in a month's time, and I can resume action," Owino told Mozzart Sport.

The defender expressed his frustration, particularly after being named club captain ahead of the new season.

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"I feel disappointed, and it's a major setback for me because I had really psyched myself up for the new season, the league and CAF matches. With the new responsibility as captain, suffering this setback is a blow, but thankfully it has happened before the season gets into full swing," he added.

Owino's absence creates an immediate challenge for head coach Charles Akonnor, who must now adjust his defensive lineup for a busy schedule of domestic and continental games. The club had already strengthened its defence in anticipation of a demanding 2026/27 season.

The 26-year-old is not only a key defender but also a vital leader within the squad. His absence will be keenly felt as K'Ogalo aim for domestic glory and a successful campaign in the CAF Champions League.

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