World Athletics U20 Championships 2026: How to Watch Live as Future Stars Take Centre Stage

World Athletics U20 Championships 2026: How to Watch Live as Future Stars Take Centre Stage

World Athletics U20 Championships 2026: How to Watch Live as Future Stars Take Centre Stage

The global showpiece will bring together athletics' brightest young talents, with fans able to follow the action from anywhere in the world.

The world's emerging track and field stars are set to compete at the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

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The prestigious event will take place from August 5-9 at the iconic Hayward Field. Known for its knowledgeable crowds and ideal weather, Eugene provides a fitting backdrop for the 21st edition of the championships.

Hayward Field, which previously hosted the 2014 U20 Worlds, the 2022 World Athletics Championships, and the 2024 US Olympic Team Trials, will welcome over 1,800 athletes aged 16 to 19 from around the globe.

The five-day competition will unfold in the scenic Willamette Valley, offering a platform for the next generation of athletics superstars.

The championships have a rich history of launching the careers of future Olympic champions like Letsile Tebogo, Noah Lyles, Yulimar Rojas, and Joshua Cheptegei.

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A total of 46 events will be contested, split evenly with 22 each for men and women. This edition will also feature two mixed events, including the debut of the mixed 4x100m relay, which is slated to join the Olympic program at LA 2028.

World Athletics Under-20 Championships: Rising Stars to Watch in Eugene

Many athletes who excelled at the previous championships in Lima, Peru, are expected to return, setting the stage for compelling rivalries.

Jamaican sprinters Shanoya Douglas and Gary Card, both relay gold medalists two years ago, are among the top contenders.

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Douglas currently holds the U20 world-leading times in both the 100m and 200m and will aim to capture the coveted sprint double. Card, who recently set a Jamaican U20 record of 9.93 seconds in the 100m, is a favourite to win the men's title.

However, they will face stiff competition from a strong American contingent. Home favourite Tate Taylor, an 18-year-old from Texas who won the 200m at the Pre Classic, will challenge for gold in both the 100m and 200m.

In the women's sprints, Texas-based twins Mia and Mariah Maxwell will look to challenge Douglas's dominance after finishing first and second, respectively, at the US U20 Championships.

Other international talents include Italy's Kelly Doualla, the U18 European sprint double champion, and Australia's Izobelle Louison-Roe, the high jump silver medalist from Lima.

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In the men's 400m, U.S. Olympic 4x400m champion Quincy Wilson will be a major draw as he seeks an individual world title.

The distance events are expected to be dominated by East African runners, with Kenya’s world U20 cross-country champion Frankline Kibet leading the charge.

Meanwhile, Jaslene Massey will carry the host nation's hopes in the throwing events, and Slovenia's Živa Remic is a name to watch in the women's 800m.

World Athletics Under-20 Championships: How to Watch the Action Live

The 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships will be streamed live in many regions via World Athletics+ (subject to territorial restrictions) and on various global broadcast networks.

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United States: Live coverage will be available on Peacock.

Australia: Fans can watch on the Seven network's streaming and television platforms.

Canada: CBC and its streaming service Gem will carry the event.

Europe: Eurovision Sport holds broadcast rights for much of the continent.

Africa: SuperSport will provide coverage in many nations, including Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria.

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