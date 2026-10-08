Winfred Yavi Reflects on Historic Treble and the Journey Behind Her Asian Games Success

Winfred Yavi Reflects on Historic Treble and the Journey Behind Her Asian Games Success

Winfred Yavi Reflects on Historic Treble and the Journey Behind Her Asian Games Success

Winfred Yavi reflects on the remarkable journey, teamwork and significance behind her historic Asian Games treble.

Kenyan-born Bahraini, Winfred Yavi has cemented her status as one of the most versatile distance runners of her generation, orchestrating an unprecedented distance treble at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

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The 26-year-old produced a masterclass across three distinct disciplines, sweeping gold in the women’s 3,000 metres steeplechase, 5,000m, and 10,000m, a feat never before accomplished in a single edition of the Games.

Already boasting an impressive resume that includes an Olympic title from Paris 2024 and World Championship gold from Budapest in 2023, Yavi’s latest triumph elevates her career achievements to an entirely new tier.

Yet, despite rewriting the history books, the Olympic champion attributes her sweeping victory to the collective effort behind her preparation.

"We prepared really well for these moments," Yavi told The Daily Tribune. "It was a real team effort, and I'm extremely grateful to everyone who helped put me in this position. These victories are for the whole team."

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Winfred Yavi: A Thrilling 10,000m Debut

The cornerstone of Yavi's historic campaign began with her biggest tactical gamble: stepping up to the 10,000 metres.

Making her official competitive debut over twenty-five gruelling laps, the steeplechase specialist showcased remarkable tactical patience and end-speed, crossing the line in 32:39.18 to capture her first gold of the meet.

"I have a lot of respect for every event, but the 10,000m was my debut at the distance, so there were a lot of unknowns," Yavi revealed. "I'm really pleased that we were able to get the result we had worked for."

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With the 10,000m title secured, Yavi turned her attention to her signature discipline. She successfully defended her Asian Games 3,000m steeplechase crown for a second time, stopping the clock in a blistering Games record of 9:04.36.

She then capped off her heavy race schedule by taking the 5,000m title in 15:10.18, completing a distance sweep that will stand as one of the defining moments of the championship.

Winfred Yavi: A Legacy Beyond the Medals

Yavi’s three victories single-handedly delivered one-third of Bahrain’s nine athletics gold medals in Aichi-Nagoya, helping the nation secure third place in the athletics medal table behind regional powerhouses China and Japan.

Across Team Bahrain’s broader delegation, her heroics propelled the country to a 10th-place overall finish with 22 total medals, including 11 gold.

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The treble also pushed Yavi’s personal Asian Games count to six gold medals. Her dominance began at the 2018 Jakarta Games with a steeplechase victory, followed by a double gold in the steeplechase and 1,500m at the 2022 edition in Hangzhou.

For Yavi, setting an unprecedented mark is as much about inspiring the future as it is about personal glory.

"It's really humbling," Yavi reflected. "It's a privilege to set a benchmark that the next generation can aim to match or even surpass."

Rather than getting swept up in future targets following her record-breaking campaign, Yavi remains grounded in a methodical, process-driven approach.

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Driven by her personal motto, "Keep moving," her sights remain firmly on execution and deliberate goal-setting.