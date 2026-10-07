Harambee Stars Drop Further in FIFA Rankings as Uganda Remain Top in East Africa

Kenya’s poor results in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers have dented their position in the rankings, seeing them drop down five places.

Harambee Stars have experienced a further drop in their FIFA rankings following their poor outing in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Kenya played out a 1-1 draw with Eritrea before losing 1-0 to Guinea in their 2027 AFCON qualifier and that had a huge bearing on their rankings.

Benni McCarthy’s men suffered a drop, going down four places from position 109 to 113 with 1,178.62 points after their draw with Eritrea, having lost 6.46 points.

This was down to the fact that they failed to beat a lowly-ranked team as Eritrea had been placed at position 184 when the two sides faced off in Nairobi on September 26.

They had a chance to right those wrongs when they played away to Guinea, who were ranked at position 82 at the time the two sides faced off on October 1.

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Which African Countries are Top?

However, their 1-0 loss had a negative impact on their rankings as the dropped further down to position 114 with 1,168.67 points.

Kenya would play out a goalless draw against Rwanda in a friendly match on Monday but this had no impact on their rankings.

In Africa, Morocco remains the top ranked country at position seven globally, followed by Senegal, who are 18th globally, while Egypt are third on the continent at position 25 in the world.

Algeria, Ivory Coast and Nigeria follow each other in that order while Mali and South Africa, who are in positions 47 and 48 globally, are the most improved African teams after moving up six places each.

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