Junior Starlets Coach Makes One Wish After Spain Pre-World Cup Camp is Cancelled

Mildred Cheche has made a plea after her team’s plans were disrupted following the cancellation of a planned trip to Spain designed to tune them before the World Cup.

Junior Starlets coach Mildred Cheche is hoping that her team can get more friendly matches before they kick off their FIA U17 Women’s World Cup campaign.

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The Kenyan team was set to go to Spain for camp but that trip did not happen owing to visa challenges and the young girls will now travel to Morocco on Thursday instead.

Team Kenya hopes that early arrival in Morocco will help them acclimatize to the conditions in the host country before they embark on their World Cup campaign.

However, Cheche’s prayer is that while the planned trip to Spain was not successful, they can still get proper build-up matches ahead of the global tournament.

Cheche Makes a Plea

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“We are fully prepared to go early, acclimatize because we were unable to go to Spain so we re-strategize and go to Morocco and hopefully we get a few games in preparation for the World Cup,” she said.

“There is an advantage in acclimatization and also when we are able to get friendly matches. I think it would be a very big advantage for us.”

Junior Starlets will be in Morocco 11 days before they kick off their World Cup against Samoa on October 19 against China.

“The camp is good, we are training well. The coaches have done their part. It is our second time at the World Cup and we are going to represent the nation,” said Gaudancia Maloba.