Arsenal Make Mikel Arteta Best Paid Premier League Manager with Bumper New Deal

The Arsenal boss has signed a new contract which elevates him to the top of the tree when it comes to manager’s salary in the Premier League.

Arsenal have tied down manager Mikel Arteta to a lucrative long-term contract through to 2030, making the title-winning boss the highest-paid manager in the Premier League.

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The 44-year-old tactician has committed his future to the Emirates Stadium on a base salary of £17 million per season, with performance-related bonuses potentially adding a further £3 million.

The new package moves him past Nottingham Forest head coach Oliver Glasner, who collects £12 million a year with up to £2 million in add-ons, to the summit of the English top-flight's managerial pay scale.

The bumper extension arrives after Arteta led the Gunners to their first league championship in 22 years last May, cementing his legacy in north London. Arsenal's entire backroom coaching staff have also penned fresh agreements alongside the manager.

Speaking after the announcement, Arteta expressed his pride and ambition for the years ahead:

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“It’s a privilege to commit my future to the club and to continue to work with exceptional people who want the best for Arsenal. This club is unique—its character and the way it makes you feel—and I have a great sense of privilege that our journey together will continue," he said.

“We have already built a special bond and created memories that will last a lifetime, and what is so exciting is that this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together. I’m extremely grateful to Stan and Josh for their trust and support, and feel honoured to be leading this club through such a special period in its 140-year history.”

From Rebuild to Champions: Arteta's Evolution

Arteta took the reins in December 2019 following Unai Emery's dismissal, stepping into his first managerial post after serving as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City. He delivered early silverware with the 2020 FA Cup during a campaign interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, before undertaking a comprehensive squad overhaul.

After consecutive eighth-place finishes and a fifth-place return, the Gunners mounted three successive title challenges—finishing runners-up each time—before finally breaking through at the summit in 2025-26 with a club-record 44 victories across all competitions.

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Arsenal also reached both the Carabao Cup and UEFA Champions League finals during their historic campaign, highlighting their resurgence among Europe's elite.

Hierarchy Backs Arteta for Sustained Dominance

Club co-chairs Stan and Josh Kroenke praised Arteta's alignment with Arsenal's identity and long-term vision:

“It has been an incredible journey so far and we are excited for what lies ahead in this special relationship. Last season was an incredible moment in Arsenal’s history, a moment in which we created memories that will last a lifetime. We’re determined to create many more in the years ahead.

“He has a deep understanding of Arsenal’s values and carries them in his heart. He knows what this club means to everyone connected to it and is committed to building on everything we have achieved together.”

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Arsenal chief executive Richard Garlick echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the desire to establish an enduring dynasty in north London.